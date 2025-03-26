Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner, Sweet Guluva, is spoilt for choice when it comes to opportunities

Renowned producer DJ Tira reached out to Sweet Guluva on X and offered the reality TV star a huge deal

DJ Tira's proposal was met with approval from South Africans with some suggesting that he should include other housemates

DJ Tira invites Sweet Guluva to Durban July. Image: sweet_guluva/Instagram, WWD via Getty Images

Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition winner Sweet Guluva didn’t just walk away with the grand prize, his time in the house opened unlimited opportunities for him. Sweet Guluva is on the brink of bagging his first gig after DJ Tira reached out to his team.

DJ Tira invites Sweet Guluva to Durban July

When it comes to opportunities, Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva is spoilt for choice. After DJ Zinhle shared her willingness to work with the reality TV star, another renowned DJ has joined the conversation.

DJ Tira took to his X account on Monday 24 March and requested Sweet Guluva’s presence at his popular annual event Durban July. He asked his followers:

“@SweetGuluva for Afrotainment Marquee Durban July?”

In a follow up post, DJ Tira requested Sweet Guluva’s team to get in touch so that they could make the deal a reality. DJ Tira shared:

"@SweetGuluva manager, please hit me up so we try to conclude this deal."

Fans react to DJ Tira's invitation

The announcement sent Sweet Guluva’s fans into a frenzy. Some suggested that DJ Tira should also include Guluva’s girlfriend and fellow Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant Ashley Ogle. However, others were against the idea.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Londie_Mthethwa suggested:

“Let these people have their own individual brands. Not everything must be a ship. Yooh.”

@Tshawekaziiii said:

“Shippers are doing the most hey. I hope Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva will know when to let each other be for the sake of their individual brands❤️”

@Caisey_kay replied:

“Yes, please Malume 🙏🏾 Sweet Guluva will definitely bring entertainment.”

@Simangelesma254 pleaded:

“Please invite Uyanda too. Our runner up fashion killer🙏🙏♥️♥️”

@Ve5788 argued:

“Y'all are so embarrassing for mentioning Ash. Doesn't he know that she exists? Haven't he heard about her or watched her? He mentioned Guluva and he knows his reason. Guluva is a brand y'all need to allow him shine.”

DJ Tira wants Sweet Guluva to attend Durban July. Image: emihlephillip7/Instagram, Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Sweet Guluva speaks about paying lobola for Ashley Ogle

In more Sweet Guluva news, social media users were left stunned after a reporter asked the reality TV star about his intentions to marry Ashley Ogle.

During a press conference following his official exit from the Big Brother Mzansi house, Sweet Guluva was asked various questions about his life, career and even relationship with Ashley Ogle.

fter walking away with the sweet prize of R2 million, a member of the press asked him when he intended to pay lobola for Ashley Ogle. The question rubbed some of Sweet Guluva's fans the wrong way.

Uyanda reunites with his grandmother

Briefly News reported that Uyanda melted hearts when he met his grandmother for the first time after weeks inside the Big Brother Mzansi house.

Although he did not win the R2 million, Uyanda's fans came out in numbers to welcome him in the Eastern Cape. Among those who were waiting for his return was his doting grandmother. A picture of Uyanda embracing his grandmother left social media users in their feelings.

