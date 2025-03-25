Sweet Guluva has won Big Brother Mzansi: Umlilo Edition and walked away with a sweet cash prize

Even though DJ Zinhle was one of the celebrities who complained about fans spamming her social media pages, she has expressed interest in working with him

DJ Zinhle attended the same school as his mother, Lungile Zwane, and she reached out to her about the possibility of working with Sweet Guluva

DJ Zinhle is looking to work with the 'Big Brother Mzansi' winner, Sweet Guluva. Image: djzinhle, sweet_guluva

The Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva has some opportunities lined up for him. South African house music DJ and entrepreneur DJ Zinhle has expressed interest in working with the former reality TV star

DJ Zinhle in contact with Sweet Guluva's mom on possible feature

Taking to social media recently, the Indlovu hitmaker congratulated Sweet Guluva's fanbase for voting relentlessly for him and recruiting others to do the same. Many celebrities, including Somizi Mhlongo and his ex-husband Mohale Motaung, expressed frustration over the constant spamming by his fans on their social media posts.

DJ Zinhle wants to work with 'Big Brother Mzansi' winner Sweet Guluva. Image: Mzansi Magic

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle also did a video on TikTok laughing at the comments from his fans demanding that she vote for Sweet Guluva.

It seems as though their hard work paid off because Sweet Guluva walked away with the cash prize money of R2 million. Congratulating his fans, DJ Zinhle distanced herself and said she played a very small role in his win.

"Sweet Guluva nation, let me applaud you guys for your success. I do not think I did anything amazing to contribute to the success of Sweet Guluva. But I do appreciate that you guys are appreciative of the little that I did for Sweet Guluva, she said.

DJ Zinhle even went as far as contacting Lungile Zwane, Sweet Guluva's mother, and told her of her intentions to collaborate with him.

The Era By DJ Zinhle owner said she and Zwane went to school together and stayed in the same area.

"When Nokwazi posted the video and asked when would the song get released, I contacted Lungile Zwane, his mother who I went to school with, can you believe it? I told her that 'we had intentions of recording a song with Sweet Guluva. He is not out of the Big Brother house yet, but we are letting you know that is the plan in motion. We will do whatever it is that we need to do to help him.'"

DJ Zinhle also mentioned that his mother said she trusts Zinhle and her team to take care of Sweet Guluva.

"You guys did very well," Zinhle ended off by congratulating the Sweet Guluva fans.

Ashley Ogle's fans want DJ Zinhle to work with her

Sweet Guluva's girl, Ashley Ogle, also has a very loyal fanbase. After she appeared on Metro FM as the co-host of The Midday Connexion with DJ Sonic, her fans asked DJ Zinhle to consider working with her on ERA by DJ Zinhle.

A fan, Anna Munyela, said Ashley aligns with her brand and is fashion-forward.

"Bestie, you are a marketing genius. So, we, as Ashley Ogle fans, believe you should use this opportunity to work with her because she is currently in the spotlight. And has a fashion sense that aligns with your brand," the fan wrote.

