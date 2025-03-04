A throwback photo of Ashley Ogle trended on social media after fans played a hilarious wrong-answers-only guessing game

The former Umlilo Edition contestant co-hosted the Midday Connexion on Gagasi FM with DJ Sonic

A video of Ashley Ogle twerking with singer Cici went viral on social media, sparking concerns about their friendship

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

'Big Brother Mzansi' fans play a guessing game after unearthing an old high school photo of Ashley Ogle. Image: ashleyogle98

Source: Instagram

Former Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition contestant Ashley Ogle often trends on social media. Her devoted fanbase, the Ash Angelz, continues to show her love and want to see her succeed, though she did not win the Big Brother grand prize.

Fans dig up an old high school photo of Ashley Ogle

Big Brother Mzansi fans are having a blast on social media after unearthing an old high school picture of Season 5 contestant Ashley Ogle.

The picture, shared by social media user TheCutestKimmy, shows a much younger Ashley smiling from ear to ear while rocking a Grosvenor Girls High School uniform and blazer adorned with badges and full colours.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In an effort to get the hashtags GAGASIFM X ASHLEY and ASHLEY CO-HOSTING trending on X (formerly Twitter), TheCutestKimmy captioned the picture with a playful challenge:

“Guess who? Wrong answers only 🏃‍♀️ (Don’t forget the tag while replying).”

Netizens react to old high school picture of Ashley Ogle

A section of netizens played along with TheCutestKimmy’s game and shared hilarious comments. Others correctly commented that it was Ashley. Here are some of the comments:

@MyakaLungile gushed:

“See he blazer with full colours. I stand a smart fav.”

@Zizi_Tita said:

“She looks like she's about to cry, so is it JoJo?”

@Z_Phikela joked:

“Gloria😭😭😭 she bleached.”

@DindyMandie said:

“Sweet Guluva”

Ashley Ogle co-hosts 'Midday Connexion' on Gagasi FM

Meanwhile, Ashley Ogle co-hosted the Midday Connexion with DJ Sonic on Gagasi FM from 12 to 4 PM on Tuesday, 4 March.

Former 'Big Brother Mzansi' star Ashley Ogle co-hosted the 'Midday Connexion' on Gagasi FM. Image: ashleyogle98

Source: Instagram

Gagasi FM has been showing love to Ashley since the day she was evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house. The radio station handed her her 1st gig.

Ashley appeared at The Love Tour with Cici and Friends on 1 March at Playhouse in Durban.

'Big Brother Mzansi' fan favourite Uyanda allegedly assaults Jojo

In other Big Brother Mzansi news, another fan favourite, Uyanda, trended on social media after allegedly assaulting fellow housemate Jojo.

Fans were convinced that Uyanda would land in trouble with Biggie after the alleged violent incident.

Clips that circulated online showed Uyanda having a meltdown while shouting on the top of his lungs.

Another video shows him being restrained on the kitchen floor by other housemates and being advised to cool down.

Fans were left scratching their heads over what had happened as the two clips shared on social media did not give enough context.

Ashley Ogle and Cici's dance video sparks concerns

Briefly News recently reported that Ashley Ogle is now friends with songstress Cici.

A viral video of the two twerking caused a buzz on social media. However, not everyone is convinced that Cici’s intentions for befriending Ashley Ogle are pure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News