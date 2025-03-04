Cici and former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Ashley Ogle sparked social media buzz with a viral video of them twerking together

Fans questioned Cici's friendship with Ashley, accusing the singer of using BBMzansi stars for clout after previously collaborating with Liyema

Ashley Ogle, known for her feisty personality and brief reality show stint, shut down pregnancy rumours and recently confirmed her relationship with Sweet Guluva

Popular singer Cici is now friends with former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Ashley Ogle. The stars shared a video while showing off their incredible dance moves.

Cici and former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Ashley Ogle’s twerking video has gone viral. Image: @ashleyogle98 and @ciciworldwide

Cici and Ashley Ogle twerk in new video

Ashley Ogle is everyone's favourite, including many celebrities. The star who rose to prominence after being part of Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 recently shocked fans with her new-found relationship with singer Cici.

A video of the two stars twerking while hanging out together left social media users with more questions than answers. The video shared on X by MDN News shows the two stars getting down while handing out. The post's caption read:

"Ashley from Big Brother and Cici are dancing."

Fans react to Ashley and Cici's friendship

Social media users had much to say about Cici and Ashley's friendship. Some were shocked to discover that the stars were friends, while others accused Cici of using former Big Brother Mzansi housemates to chase clout. The star also developed a close relationship with Big Brother Mzansi star Liyema after she left the show. The two even collaborated on the hit song, Impumelelo.

Others talked about Ashley's banging body and killer dance moves in the video.

@KB_Ramasimong said:

"Lol, CiCi will now be in the business of BB clout collabos? 😂 With Liema it made sense cause they are singers? This one is based on what clout she brings?"

@AlexiaChaitezvi wrote:

"Not my fav dancing in capital letters😂. Love her too much♠️❤️"

@AyandaZung99454 said:

"Big Ashley for a reason, my pookies❤️"

@Praise99993 wrote:

"Cici funuba relevant nge housemate 😭😭😭😭😭"

@QWezindaba commented:

"Cee Cee is the female version of DJ Tira 😹😹 love it for her! In life, you must be an opportunist."

What you need to know about Ashley Ogle

Ashley Ogle rose to prominence for her feisty character on Big Brother Mzansi Season 5. When she was still in the house, Ashley charted social media and made headlines for all the wrong reasons, including racism claims.

Although she was the fan favourite, Ashley's stay in the house was short-lived as she was evicted from the house. Fans have speculated that she left the house because she is pregnant, but the star later debunked the allegations. The star however hinted that she is ready to tie the knot with the love of her life Sweet Guluva after affirming their relationship online.

Ashley Ogle receives R150K from fans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate Ashley Ogle may not have won the R2 million cash prize but she earned herself a dedicated fanbase. She received over R150 000 from fans through the GoFundMe campaign she set up following her eviction.

Ashley Ogle has settled in well to life outside of the Big Brother Mzansi house. Ashley, who recently bagged her 1st gig, received overwhelming support from fans who have so far donated over R150 000 to her GoFundMe campaign to raise R900 000.

