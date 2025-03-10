The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Swiss was recently evicted from the game on Sunday, 9 March 2025

The former housemate's eviction trended on social media, which led to many netizens celebrating it

Swiss was evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house alongside fellow housemate Beekay

Swiss got evicted from the 'Big Brother Mzansi' house. Image: Supplied

Social media has been buzzing as Big Brother Mzansi umlilo edition has unveiled who got evicted from the game show.

Recently, the controversial game player and housemate Swiss got evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house on Sunday, 9 March 2025. His eviction had many netizens on social media popping champagne celebrating his defeat after weeks of conspiring to get the fan-favourite Sweet Guluva evicted.

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news about Swiss' eviction on his Twitter (X) page.

See the post below:

Netizens cheer as Swiss gets evicted from BBMzansi

Shortly after the news about Swiss' eviction flooded social media, many netizens cheered with joy that the villain of the house has been removed and defeated. See some of the comments below:

@Anam_Myolwa wrote:

"I had made peace with Swiss's stay in the house and didn't hate him anymore. He's a cool gent."

@KayEsSixtyEight said:

"I'm laughing at his tainted confidence, he decided to not dress up for eviction... Even mocked YaYa for not getting his hair done by the salon team!"

@wamajobe responded:

"He was an entertainer but played dirty! Don’t mess with people’s lives to get to the top, fight on your own."

@__Kutlwano_ replied:

"Man literally said he doesn’t like some of those boys, Yoh! Give him a break."

BeeKay breaks his silence after being evicted from BBMzansi

Big Brother Mzansi viewers were shocked when their favourite housemate BeeKay was booted out from the reality television show. Following in the footsteps of other evicted housemates like Ashley Ogle who addressed her fans, BeeKay issued a heartfelt statement for his fans.

Taking to his social media pages, the 24-year-old star, who celebrated his birthday while in the Big Brother Mzansi house assured his fans, affectionately known as the Beevoltz Nation, that this was not the end, but only the beginning of his journey. The star also thanked his fans for standing by him and voting for him during his Big Brother Mzansi journey. Part of the statement read:

"Beekay played a great game, and if not for you, he wouldn't have come this far. From the very beginning, you have shown nothing but unwavering love, support and dedication to your boy. You rallied, you voted and you stood firmly behind him every step of the way."

Beekay also got evicted from 'Big Brother Mzansi.' Image: Supplied

Muzi Thembuzi returns to DJing after being evicted

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Muzi Thembuzi decided to go back to his craft and hustle after being evicted from the game show earlier on.

The reality TV star excitedly announced on his social media page that he has returned to being a DJ and also posted pictures of himself behind the DJ deck and his booking details.

