The former Big Brother Mzansi star Muzi Thembuzi has returned to being a DJ after his eviction from the gameshow

The star shared several pictures of himself behind the DJ deck on social media with his booking details

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section after the former housemate announced his return

Reality TV star Muzi Thembuzi returned to DJing. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Muzi Thembuzi decided to go back to his craft and hustle after being evicted from the game show earlier on.

The reality TV star excitedly announced on his social media page that he has returned to being a DJ and also posted pictures of himself behind the DJ deck and his booking details.

He wrote:

"Good to be back on the decks ❤️🙌🏽For Bookings; contact my team (info in bio)."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the post below:

Fans react as Muzi returns to DJing

Shortly after the reality TV star shared the announcement about his return behind the decks, many social media users flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@MTokologo wrote:

"Ohh Muzi I'm so happy for you hle."

@cj_ernest responded:

"A certain fanbase said you'll never make it outside of the house, just cause you evicted their girl..."

@prenishia_18 replied:

"So happy for you Muzi. People thought they could dictate your success outside the house, and you showed them that God doesn't wear pants."

@ZUE_SQRD commented:

"You guys act like he's doing something new, he was deejaying before he got into the house. Kushintjeni? Nex!! Back to regular job."

Muzi Thembuzi was excited about returning to his regular job. Image: @muzithembuziglobal

Source: Instagram

Mzansi drags Muzi TheMbuzi for sharing his booking details

After his eviction, Muzi TheMbuzi, real name Muziomhle Mdluli, has been looking to settle into life outside the Big Brother Mzansi house.

Looking to capitalise on his time in the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition house, Muzi TheMbuzi shared contact details for gigs.

In the comments, Mzansi dragged Muzi TheMbuzi for sharing his contact details. His fanbase wished him well going forward while others advised him on how to succeed outside the Big Brother house. Another section of netizens suggested that the negative comments were from Ashley Ogle’s fans who have a score to settle with Muzi for nominating her.

Ashley Ogles shares her thoughts on BB Mzansi's housemates

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate Ashley Ogle has revealed which remaining contestants will reach the finals. She also shared her thoughts on which housemates don’t stand a chance to win the cash prize.

In a viral video, Ashley named the three housemates she felt would not last 90 days. She also set the record straight regarding her relationship with current Big Brother Mzansi housemate Sweet Guluva.

KayB and Savage surprise fans with saucy video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that reality TV stars KayB Mphirime and Savage have made their relationship official on social media. The stars announced their romance with a saucy clip online.

A few weeks after leaving the house, KayB Mphirime and Savage have seemingly made things official. The stars turned the streets ablaze with a saucy Valentine's Day video. In the video, the lovers showed some public displays of affection.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News