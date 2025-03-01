DJ Sbu shared an unexpected update after ending his working relationship with Radio 2000 on X

The media person and businessman told people that he was leaving the Johannesburg-based radio station

Fans of the host of the breakfast show on Radio 2000 were floored by DJ Sbu's latest announcement about the situation

DJ Sbu's departure from Radio 2000 raised questions about his plans. The radio personality has a three-hour segment from Monday to Friday on the radio station.

DJ Sbu rescinded his Radio 2000 resignation after concluding a new agreement. Image: @djsbulive

Many fans of DJ Sbu's radio show lamented that he was leaving when he made the announcement. DJ Sbu surprised fans after things took a turn with the radio station.

DJ Sbu makes up with Radio 2000

In a post on X, DJ Sbu shared that he would be back on Radio 2000 despite his earlier resignation. He wrote that he concluded a 12-month contract with Radio 2000 and encouraged listeners to tune in once again. Read the post below:

DJ Sbu involved in varied ventures

Outside of entertainment, DJ Sbu is also a businessman with his energy drink Mofaya. The renowned media personality also hosts his podcast on YouTube where he interviews various celebrities and guests to inspire people to work harder and hustle.

DJ has had his fair share of controversial moments. Briefly News reported that the DJ was criticised after he gave a street hawker attitude because he didn't stock his Mofaya cans. DJ Sbu later apologised after receiving backlash for this treatment of the man.

DJ Sbu is multifaceted, balancing his career as an entertainer and businessman with his Mofaya energy drink brand. Image: @djsbulive

Fans celebrate DJ Sbu's Radio 2000 return

Many online users speculated that DJ Sbu resigned from Radio 2000 to negotiate better pay. The DJ's supporters were cheering that you would be back on the airways.

@NPMachanyana1 cheered:

"Hoyi hoyi ngu Sbuda lona @Radio2000_ZA Dankie sani."

@neo_tebogo wrote:

"One moment you resigned and the next you’re continuing. Please remember we’re slightly older at @Radio2000_ZA, our hearts can’t stand this up and down. Otherwise we are very happy you’re staying. We enjoy our mornings with you. Cheers to many more years with you 🥂 "

@RTmmane commented:

"😂 I know how to ask for money without asking."

@Sbusiso_Rza said:

"The lies that Dj Sbu tells 🙈"

@getdigitalwork added:

"Ok, he just wanted attention, we get it🫡 "

@teezthato speculated:

"He probably just wanted more money."

@LwandleMgudlwa added:

"Ask for a raise. When they say no, publish that you’re leaving to force a negotiation and get what you want. Get them Sbuda 🤣"

@AceRawkus was convinced:

"Lol, obviously bro wanted an increase and threatened to resign if they won't give it. 😩"

DJ Sbu on daring decisions to achieve success

Briefly News previously reported that being in the industry for more than two decades does come with its hurdles, but DJ Sbu is proud of how far he has come.

Radio presenter and podcaster DJ Sbu reflected on his career and the need to take bold steps. He has made a name for himself in the music industry and radio, but it was no walk in the park.

According to TshisaLIVE, DJ Sbu is very proud of how far he has come and how things fell into place for him.

