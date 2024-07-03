Radio presenter DJ Sbu is proud of the bold and daring decisions he took to achieve success in the industry

The radio presenter and now podcaster has been in the industry for more than 20 years

The entrepreneur reflected on his success and how proud he is that he never gave up on his dreams

Being in the industry for more than two decades does come with its hurdles, but DJ Sbu is proud of how far he has come.

DJ Sbu on the ups and downs of his radio career

Radio presenter and podcaster DJ Sbu reflected on his career and the need to take bold steps. He has made a name for himself in the music industry and radio, but it was no walk in the park.

According to TshiaLIVE, DJ Sbu is very proud of how far he has come and how things fell into place for him.

“I am so proud of the decisions a younger me took for me to be where I am today. Everything manifesting in my life is so incredible,” he was quoted saying.

DJ Sbu has no regrets about his past

Instead of regretting how things unfolded at the SABC, DJ Sbu saw the good side of the drama instead of the bad.

After he was fired from Metro FM, DJ Sbu was still able to advertise his energy drink, Mo Faya. He received a few nos in his career, but he never gave up.

“I'm glad that I went for my dreams. I'm glad when I was told I wasn't good enough, I wasn't fluent enough in English, my voice wasn't good enough, I'm glad I wanted to figure it out on my own and find out how you become successful."

DJ Sbu on his apparent beef with DJ Cleo

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Sbu shared that he is open to collaborating with DJ Cleo on some music despite their differences.

The two stars had beef from earlier in their careers, and Cleo made some allegations against DJ Sbu. Mzansi showed love to the DJs and praised them for their consistency in the music industry and for his mature decision.

