DJ Terence was the latest victim of a vicious scam after he noticed that his bank account was wiped clean

The musician said he had just got off a flight at the OR Tambo International Airport when he received bank notifications

The estimated amount of money he lost is apparently R6,000, even though he refrained from revealing the amount

DJ Terece will tread carefully from now on after falling victim to a malicious scam. The Soul Candi muso noted numerous suspicious transactions on his bank account, and he has no idea how it got to that point.

Scammers empty DJ Terence's bank account

After a weekend long gig, the Music Box DJ noted suspicious transactions on his bank account. To his surprise, DJ Terence realised that he was the latest victim of a vicious scam.

According to TshisaLIVE, the musician had gotten off from a flight at the OR Tambo International Airport. After landing, he received bank notifications of transactions saying his money had been withdrawn. But he shared that they started while he was on the flight back to Johannesburg.

“What happened to me is a huge setback. I don't understand how it happened, but the money is gone,” he was quoted saying.

How much did DJ Terence lose?

The estimated amount of money he lost was apparently R6,000, but he refrained from revealing the amount. The news publication further stated that his bank account had been blocked.

He cautioned people and asked them to be careful as he concluded that we live in a society of fraudsters.

“My account is blocked, I need to contact my bank again and figure out what happened. I warn people to be careful. This thing is real, and my conclusion is that we live among fraudsters.”

