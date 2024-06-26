The Afrotainment boss DJ Tira will be heading to the High Court for the defamation case against singer Luke Ntombela

This was after the singer accused the star of sexually assaulting her, and their case will be heard in court on Friday, 28 June 2024

During an interview with DJ Sbu, Makoya Bearings said that he is letting the law take a course in this matter

Things have escalated between DJ Tira and singer Luke Ntombela after she accused the star of sexually assaulting her.

DJ Tira's defamation case against Luke to be heard in court

There's never a day, week, month and a year where there's no drama brewing here in South Ahh. Previously, DJ Tira made headlines on social media after the singer Luke Ntombela accused him of sleeping with her without consent.

After the Afrotainment boss responded to Ntombela's allegations against him, he pursued the matter further by opening a defamation case against the singer.

According to The South African, DJ Tira's defamation case will be heard at the South African High Court on Friday, June 28, 2024.

Speaking to DJ Sbu during an interview, DJ Tira, accompanied by his wife, Gugu Khathi, shared an update on the matter.

He said:

"As I’m speaking to you our matter is going to be heard on Friday at the High Court. You just find yourself being attacked by someone saying all sorts of things and you end up not knowing what to say."

Adding to what her husband had to say during the interview regarding this matter, Gugu shared that her family is targeted and that she knows Luke and doesn't have any hatred towards her.

She said:

"Over the years, it’s turned into a pattern. Whenever we're tackling a major project, something always seems to arise. At the moment, we’re handling several significant tasks, and just three days after planning our next steps, this occurred. I have no issues with uLu; I know her well. On the particular day she mentioned, I was present too."

