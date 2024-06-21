The two suspects in the former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane shooting recently appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 20 May 2024

The suspects were arrested for a different charge in April 2024 but later linked to the shooting of a car Thobejane was travelling in last year

The club hostess said that she still wanted answers on who sent the suspects to go after her

South African club hostess and actress Tebogo Thobejane has shared an update about the case she opened after she was attacked in October last year.

Suspects in Tebogo Thobejane shooting appear in court

The former Muvhango actress, who has been cyberbullied on social media for years, revealed that the suspects in the shooting incident that involved her appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 20 June 2024.

According to ZiMoja, the suspects were arrested in April 2024 for a different charge but were later linked to the shooting of a car Thobejane was travelling in last year.

The club hostess told the publication that she still wanted to know who sent the hitmen to attack her as they hadn't confessed to the police.

She said:

"I'm still living in fear because I don't understand why I'm being targeted by hitmen. It's disheartening to live in fear due to the unknown. All I desire is to find happiness with my family and lead a peaceful life at home. I just want the law to take its course."

The suspects remain behind bars, and their cases have been postponed to Thursday, 26 September, for further police investigation.

Tebogo denies being broke in Dubai

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tebogo Thobejane responded to claims that she is broke in Dubai. She quickly deleted her Instagram post and denied the rumours of being down-and-out. Tebogo claimed that she is dealing with a lot and that her haters enjoy seeing her suffer.

"My life has been turned upside down, and my misery seems to be a popular narrative. I experienced an attack, and now I am grappling with intense anxiety as I strive to rebuild my life."

