Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane recently opened up about her history of being cyberbullied on social media

Tebogo Thobejane told Briefly News that she has been trying to pick up the pieces of her life after being bullied on social media

She said that these experiences have taught her lessons about life and how to survive social media, which is why she has dedicated her time to raising awareness with her Anti-bullying campaign.

Tebogo Thobejane opened up about how she overcame being cyberbullied. Image: @tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Actress and social media influencer Tebogo Thobejane is one of the Mzansi celebs who have been cyberbullied on social media. The star recently told Briefly News about her overcoming the bullying she received online. This is after the former Muvhango actress lived it up in Dubai earlier this year.

Tebogo says an incident of cyberbullying has badly impacted her life

The club hostess and actress Tebogo Thobejane shared with Briefly News how the cyberbullying impacted her life and how she had to pick up the pieces after the incident. she said:

"I have been a victim of cyberbullying, which has resulted in significant negative effects on my mental health, including emotional distress, anxiety, and depression. The constant online harassment has also led to a deep sense of isolation, financial strain, and embarrassment."

The star further mentioned to the publication that people need to stop bullying and trolling others as this puts a strain on other people's lives. This comes after Thobejane was bullied by a former associate who called her all sorts of names, including that she is a scammer, a sl#t and a drug user on social media.

This also caused Thobejane to flee the country in order to deal with the aftereffects of cyberbullying, and when she thought she was ready to make a comeback, another tragedy struck following an attempt on her life which resulted in the injury to her friend who was with her in the car.

Tebogo Thobejane launches an anti-bullying campaign

These experiences have taught Thobejane lessons about life and how to survive the social media streets which is why she has dedicated her time to raising awareness with her Anti-bullying campaign.

She mentioned that her mission is to let South Africans know that it's not a good idea to make others feel uncomfortable with their looks, life situations or health. Besides losing money and having to abandon her family, Tebogo says being a victim of cyberbullying affected her mental health as well:

"My anti-bullying cyberbullying campaign aims to raise awareness about the negative impact of online harassment and encourage efforts to prevent and address such behavior. It will involve educational initiatives, promoting empathy, providing resources, and fostering a culture of kindness and respect in digital spaces.

"My foundation is called Botlhale foundation. It’s very close to my heart and will be the vehicle to creating safer spaces on social media."

Another big project that is close to her heart, is City Girls, which seeks to empower women:

"My current project is called City Girls. It covers women's health, career, relationships, empowerment, and societal issue we will also talk about surgery and things concerning women in general."

