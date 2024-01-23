Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane is currently living her best life in Dubai

The star shared a video of her enjoying some time out by the pool, and it left her fans inspired

Tebogo once shared that she relocated from South Africa because she felt unsafe living in the country

Actress Tebogo Thobejane is having the time of her life in Dubai. Image: @tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane was not playing about ditching South Africa for a safer life. Currently, Tebogo is living her best life in Dubai.

Tebogo lives it up in Dubai

Taking to Instagram, Tebogo Thobejane shared some sizzling content from her Dubai vacation. The star shared a video of her enjoying some time out by the pool, inspiring her fans.

In her caption, Tebogo said she might be crying, but at least she was in Dubai.

"At least I am crying in Dubai."

Fans left drooling by Tebogo's post

Under her comments section, fans of the socialite reacted to her video and were enthused by her beauty and stunning figure.

dchimhavi:

"Some people are eating life, I'm telling you. Don't just exist, live life."

yes_iam_viv:

"I saw the other post where you wear all black doing shopping that you went under the knife again beautiful I love you course you mind your business."

mistressxoli

"Maybe you wanted to write 20 and plus, not 40 because wow."

ndombambo

"Serving us flames."

mbali_mababes

"Happiness looks good on you."

Why Tebogo left South Africa

Tebogo Thobejane once shared that she relocated from South Africa because she felt unsafe living in the country. She and her son, Botlhale Thobejane, packed their bags and headed to an undisclosed country in Europe.

"I will literally come if I have work and to see my grandmother, nephews, and nieces. I think my time in this country is done.”

Tebogo survives alleged hit

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African socialite Tebogo Thobejane survived an attempted attack while returning home from a club with a friend.

Thobejane suspects the attack was a deliberate hit as the bullet missed her but hit her friend, who's now in the hospital.

