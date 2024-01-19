Nomfundo Mthembu from KwaZulu-Natal is one of the top-performing pupils in the province that received high honours for the 2023 Matric Exams

Mthembu lost her parents and endured poverty to ensure she did well in school

Her beautiful story moved the nation, and they celebrated her success and determination

Nomfundo Mthembu made her late parents and family proud when she was recognized as one of KwaZulu-Natal's best-performing students for the 2023 National Senior Certificate exams. She lost her parents before she became a high schooler, but that did not stop her from being named among the best when the matric results were released.

KwaZulu-Natal pupil overcomes odds to excel

According to SowetanLIVE, Mthenbu grew up in KwaNibela and attended Ntalubayise High School. The school is located in the deep rural area where she attended after losing her mother and father. She was raised by her jungle social grant to survive. She recalled that she grew up in a poverty-stricken village with no access to water.

She did not believe she would succeed, but when a pupil from her area did well, she was inspired to push beyond her capabilities. She then moved to a rented room near her school in 2023, where she studied at school until 10 at night. She endured being accused of using muthi to pass, and her marks showed how hard she worked. Her dream is to study medicine at the University of Cape Town.

SA praises her dauntless spirit

Netizens on Facebook were moved and impressed by her spirit.

"She followed the calling of her name, Nomfundo, which means to be educated."

"Congratulations, baby girl. God is good all the time".

"Congratulations, sweetheart. Reach for the stars."

Lunka MaMdluli said:;

"Congratulations, baby girl. She deserves all the greatness."

"Your daily routine made you a star. You've made it. All the best."

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Mpumalanga pupil Bhekumuzi Mnisi sacrificed a social life to study and come out tops in his province.

The young man's mother said that he did not have a girlfriend and did not have many friends but focused his attention on ensuring that he passed.

South Africans admired his spirit and dedication to his work and gave him his flowers.

