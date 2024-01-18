A 21-year-old took a bold decision to drop out of university and go back to matric to upgrade her results

The young lady said her decision was not an easy one, but because she wanted to reach her dreams, she had to take it

The online community reacted to her decision, with many online users applauding her for her courage

A 21-year-old dropped out of university and went back to school. Images: @lemonadefaramouw

Source: TikTok

A young woman did the unusual. She dropped out of university to go back to school.

@lemonadefaramouw1 took her TikTok to share her first day as a learner again. In the video, she can be seen ironing her uniform and doing her hair in the early morning hours.

In another part, she shares the view of where she lives and gives her followers a peek at how it went at the school.

The young lady wanted to upgrade her mark and pursue her dreams. The details of her decision are still blurry.

However, it is not something that she took overnight. The TikTokker has been talking about returning to school but mainly asking for assistance regarding school uniforms and stationery.

The event unfolds at a time when learners are getting their matric results that will determine their fate.

See the girl's first day at school

TikTokkers show pride

The video has over 13k likes, with many online users congratulating her for her courage to drop out of university and return to school.

@Londiwe Tenza said:

"As a second year education student who wants to do pharmacy ngithi njeh i miss high school "

@TDK MAG shared:

"I wish I did this when I was young...I passed with a B but failed accounting dismally. So this is inspiring for young ppl.Good luck girl."

@Noko_Setwaba commented:

"Start a YouTube channel if you have time even it’s just once a week but the time you go to varsity next year tlabe e le shap."

@ietp2 wrote:

"SO PROUD OF YOU!!!"

@Lentle ❤️ said:

"So happy that you took this journey,good luck for everything ❤️❤️"

@Nobuhle Mungwe shared:

"All the best ❤️"

@ShadyFx_Zar commented:

"Proud of you."

