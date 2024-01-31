A young woman made a TikTok video sharing the emotional moment of moving out of her apartment

In the clip, she said that she was heading back home after she resigned and moved out of her own house

Netizens were filled with mixed emotions as they flooded her comment section with words of encouragement

Sometimes, taking a leap of faith is required in certain situations, and this young woman did just that.

A young South African woman resigned with no plan, moved back home, and documented her experience in a TikTok video. Image:@relebogile_l

Woman back resigns and returns home with no plan

The young lady startled online users after she revealed that she resigned with no plan. A video shared by @relebogile_l on TikTok shows the stunner standing in her apartment, removing items from a cupboard in her kitchen. One can also see the black plastic bags packed with some of her things because she was moving out.

Taking to the video platform, @relebogile_l stated resigning from her job was not easy, but it had to be done.

"Honestly one of thee hardest decison I’ve ever to make, but it had to be done (I basically didn’t have much choice). But one thing is certain I serve a God who will never leave me nor forsake me. Sidenote can I please have a job."

The stunner who is heading back home left many online users with mixed emotions. The clip had gathered over 33.4K viewers in just a few hours of publication.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react to woman's emotional video

Many people flooded her comment section to support the young lady, while others praised her for being courageous.

Asamkele wished her well, saying:

"May you find peace at home. For some, home isn’t the most peaceful place. God bless you."

Gugumthwakaziretr shared her experience of returning home as well, saying:

"Two months back at home. I'm less anxious and happier. Trusting in God."

Soso was emotional over the young woman's video, adding:

"To us who would love to do this but home is not an option."

Cherinwabz wrote:

"Me watching this while in the process of packing up my things to go home. 6 months now without a job."

Leratoviviennebal encouraged the woman,n saying:

"Your mental and emotional health is important…something good will come your way wish all the best."

Jenny_Mo simply said:

"I really need your guts sis."

Woman moves out of 1-room home after roommate kicked her out 2 years

Briefly News previously reported on a young South African woman who took to social media to share a moving testimony of how she managed to pick herself up and improve her life after being kicked out of her residence by a roommate.

@manjomc_nhlarox posted a video showing the one room she has been living in, which features a bedroom and kitchenette setup. As part of the post, @manjomc_nhlarox revealed that she took the video on the last day in the room. She captioned her post:

