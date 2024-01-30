A South African woman, Simamkele Mhlinzi, took to social media to share her joy of securing a job

A TikTok video shows Simamkele's job offer via email before showing her receiving her work equipment

Simamkele opened up about being unemployed for a year and motivated others to trust in God's timing

A woman credited God for landing a better job than she one had previously before being unemployed for a year. Image: @simamkelemhlinzi

After struggling to find and secure a solid work opportunity, one young Mzansi woman was overflowing with happiness when she finally landed a job.

Job seeker's prayers answered

Simamkele Mhlinzi posted a TikTok video showing an email with her job offer from a company she had applied to.

The footage goes on to show her sporting a big smile as she receives a delivery box filled with work equipment and devices for her to use for work.

Simamkele shared a few touching words in the hope of uplifting others who were still on their job search:

"I'm doing this to encourage those who are still looking for a job. As hard as it may be, but don't lose hope. God is never late nor early but is always right on time.

"After one year of being unemployed, I got an interview for a different post within the same company, but I did not get those posts, everyone was shocked because we all believed that I was the right applicant, but God said to seek me first, and everything else shall follow.

"The song that kept me going was “Khulul’Gcobo Lwakho Nkosi Esimeni Sam”, and boom, right after my birthday, God blessed me with this job in a higher division than the one I applied for. All in all, have patience and trust in him as He will Deliver."

Mzansi relates to the job scarcity struggle

The post resonated with many unemployed South Africans who responded with their experiences of struggling to find a job as well as interest in Simamkele's company.

snemzi_24 asked:

"ikuphi lana?"

IamGugulethu said:

"Congratulations mami what are the shifts like?"

Mims replied:

"How I wish it was me I'm tired of applying God knows . Congratulations are in order. It's hard."

Yvonne Memela commented:

"I lost hope already it's so scary to know that whenever u apply for a job you'll be rejected, it gives too much fear shame."

LeleMalunga asked:

"Hi sis, Did you pay for the delivery of your work equipment?"

Nomthandazo Sibisi replied:

"Congratulations mtasekhaya ❤️❤️got so many rejection emails today , my heart is bleeding angikho right ."

Man finally lands job after multiple rejections

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who landed a job after struggling to find one for a long time.

After graduating, TikTok user @khaylen_jp shared a video of how he faced numerous rejections when applying for jobs, a journey many can relate to.

However, the video also depicted a heartwarming twist as he proudly announced his successful job placement at the Cape Town offices of the international architectural firm, Saota.

