An American man was utterly dumbfounded when he received a box of chicken bones from a delivery driver who ate his order.

iamdamiensanders posted the clip on Instagram but initially drew waves of laughter on TikTok, where most people first saw the sad yet funny clip.

The video starts with the dude calmly talking about his Door Dash order until he opens up the container housing the chicken bones, where he loudly exclaims:

"The wings is ate y'all."

He then continues narrating his shock and belief while looking at the empty container where his chips were supposed to be. The only intact thing was the drink he ordered, but the strangeness continued with a note inside the container that started with:

"I'm sorry I 8 cho food"

The situation proved to be sad yet hilarious because of the energy and expression behind the man's complaints. Netizens came in droves to share their sympathy as well as to share laughs at the ridiculous act. See the comments below:

hunniqueen said:

"is really not funny tho."

pammilespammiles50 mentioned:

"Wow!! Unbelievable "

richofftele_ commented:

"Well, u def made it up."

Belinda Angelina shared:

"You call and complain lmao "

lynnbrown048 posted:

"They cancelled my account because of too many refunds like it’s my fault it’s wrong all the time!"

Desi said:

"Bruh, they said “N E Way” I’m dying they know they messed up for that why even deliver it ‍♀️"

D mentioned:

"You’re not mad enough for me this has to be a joke "

Londa Perry commented:

"That’s why I get my own food "

