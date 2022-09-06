A video of an old man expressing his love and admiration for his drink has been doing the rounds online

In the clip, he is seen with a beer bottle in hand as he begins a well-articulated poem dedicated to his beer in hand

Judging by the comments many netizens were both amused and impressed by the madala’s rhyme

Whether it is bubbly, wine, cider, or beer - many Mzansi peeps enjoying have a nice old beverage after a long day or unwind over the weekend.

A video shared online recently shows just how much one man loves and appreciates his beer. So much so that he even wrote a poem about it.

A madala had Saffas impressed by his well-articulated poem dedicated to his drink. Image: Mzansi Live/Facebook

The funny footage shared on Facebook by Mzansi Live, shows the madala, dressed in a coat on a sunny day, with a beer bottle in hand as he begins his poetry:

“Waters of immortality, The beautiful lady that never refused to be kissed,

The stumbling stallion that never refuses to gallop,

Can you please take me home before you knock me down?”

He later murmurs and turns around with his drink before the clip ends.

People generally tend to drink alcohol in order to have fun as the feeling of being tipsy or intoxicated generally makes them feel happy and “spirited”. The Facebook post was captioned:

“Alcohol will forever remain a problem in this country .”

The video has gained a lot of traction, boasting over 13K views and several comments from amused netizens.

Check out the video and some of the comments below:

Athens Mulinda replied:

“Alcohol is not a solution but as we wait for the solution let's continue drinking.”

Chizua Unekwe wrote:

“Tomorrow he will lead others to protest that foreigners have taken over jobs and businesses in South Africa.”

Chris Doc Bleszn commented:

“This man's English surpasses my own... Just imagine after drinking ... More grammar will flow like the water of immortality.”

Barkias Shatumbu said:

“Good advert clip for a brewing company. But they will never show that.”

Lutu Istifanus Irmiya reacted:

“Standing on a flat ground but looking as a gallop oh Alcohol waters of immorality .”

Talented man remixes gospel song to make it about his drinking problem

In another story, Briefly News reported that South Africans love having a good time, and sharing a few cold ones as well just to add to the vibe is very common. One man, however, went as far as remixing a gospel song asking God to help him deal with his drinking problem.

A video shared by TikTok user @vusynova shows the man belt out his melodic voice outside a taxi full of entertained passengers.

In his Xhosa song, he asks God to help him stop drinking alcohol because he drinks from Monday to Friday, and it gets even worse on Saturday and Sunday.

