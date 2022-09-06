An unorthodox woman decided to walk down an escalator that was going up in a strange video that has many people asking questions

The lady appeared to be struggling with her rather stranger task, with some onlookers taking their own video

Mzansi peeps had a flurry of emotions for the video, with many posting hilarious memes and others asking why she did that

An out-of-the-box woman decided to take a very common task and put a spin on it. She walked down an escalator that was going up while several onlookers watched.

An out-of-the-ordinary woman walked down an escalator going up in a strange clip that has Mzansi howling. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The odd but funny clip was posted by @kulanicool, which made waves of laughter and confusion on the Twitter streets.

The peculiar video starts right in the middle of the commotion. A few onlookers stand on watch as the lady starts walking down the escalator.

Completely unphased by the audience, the lady is adamant about completing her mission of walking down the moving stairs that defy her objective. She keeps pushing against the grain, and once she reaches the last few steps, she jumps down and continues as if nothing happened.

Mzansi peeps were quite defeated by the video, with many only being able to muster up hilarious jokes and "support" for the lady. See the responses below:

@Matholebula said:

"I want to do this but I'm afraid that people will look at me like I'm stupid."

@I_AM_LELO26 commented:

"Listen! She landed, I take my hat off to her "

@ronaldanele posted:

@MmatlouLebogang mentioned:

"She made it "

@sdizzyorswablo said:

"The sad part is she probably sees nothing wrong with what she is doing."

@OG4SHIZL shared:

@sirbongz_za commented:

"When your stress is having its own stress "

@SomeoneInAfrica mentioned:

"How to burn calories when you cheated on your diet."

