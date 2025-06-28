Man Calls Out Driver for Making Person Ride in Back of Truck in Rainy Weather, SA Debates Video
- A man posted a video which went viral on social media showing the moment he called out a motorist who had passengers
- The clip went viral as people passed judgment on the driver who appeared to not be concerned about the comfort of the person in the back of his open car
- Online users speculated about the situation that the man witnessed which made him very angry
A video showing one man's reaction to seeing treatment he felt was inhumane became a viral hit. One driver was on the receiving end of people's judgment for the way he gave someone a lift.
The video of the man calling out a motorist went viral on various social media platform, including X. Many people discussed the video, debating whether the clip showed racism.
Man drags driver
In a video reshared by @KingMntungwa, a man began recording and narrating that he was looking at a man with a passenger at the back of his truck. Despite the pouring rain, the man recording was mortified that the driver let someone sit at the back of the car without a roof or any covering from the rain. In the video, the man expressed disgust at the driver for having room inside his car and still letting someone sit outside in the back while it was raining.
SA split over motorist
Many people commented on the video, with some arguing that the man could have just given a stranger a lift. Others debated whether there were any racist implications as the video's caption was racially charged.
@mareejsl ARGUED:
"Only a racist would call millions of people racist because of the action of one person. Be better, you’re just like him."
@MamparaFinder wrote:
"He offers them a free lift. The lazies can walk if they want."
@beesblaas47 was moved:
"Shame, he should have left them to walk!"
@felix_mphande exclaimed:
I will not sit at the back never,I will tell him to give transport fare."
@uDosini_uNcele shared:
"No surprise here. We grew up with such scenes daily. Even the dog gets to be inside the bakkie (pickup truck) while the native workers sit at the back, be it cold, rainy, and very hot 🔥with no canopy."
@Antonio43493 argued:
"He deserves it. He should buy his own car. No remorse. No victim mentality. Don't lose."
@Gost_them said:
"I love seeing this Coloured brother standing up loud and proud. It goes to show not all Coloured people have the narrative."
