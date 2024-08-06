A gent on TikTok filmed a horrible manager leaving the workplace for good

The employee explained that the man mistreated him at work for as long as he worked there

The foolery amused netizens, yet they were happy that the guy could finally breathe at work

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A gent on TikTok shared his good news on TikTok.

A mistreated employee celebrated his horrible manager's permanent departure. Image: @lina_vusi

Source: TikTok

The employee always had to walk on eggshells because of his horrible manager.

Mistreated employee celebrates horrible manager’s departure

A healthy work environment is vital for a high and well-performing business. Having a narcissistic boss can be the downfall of a company.

A satisfied employee explained that a horrible manager had mistreated them. The gent and the rest of the staff can now exhale since the problematic part of the team has been axed for good.

The excited gent filmed his manager’s departure and shared the silly video on TikTok with the caption:

“POV: The manager that gave you a hard time is finally leaving for good and you are excited because you’ve been waiting for this moment.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to silly gent’s victory moment

Netizens related to the employee’s struggles after watching his silly victory moment. He filmed the clip and inserted Thabsie’s famous song ‘Sekuphelile’, meaning it’s over.

Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Nathi_thebrave announced good news:

"Starting my new job as a General Manager today, i promise to treat my co-workers right."

@DLS shared great advice:

"Apply for his positions if not they will hire someone who is difficult than this man."

@s.annie2 can't wait to get back to work:

"Definitely relate, I’m on maternity leave going back ngey12 he won't be there when I return."

@😎could not believe that the pair had bad blood:

"I believe you guys had a good relationship from this video."

Mzansi floored by two grown men screaming and running from rat

Briefly News also reported that Mzansi enjoyed a good laugh when they saw a clip of two men screaming and running away from a rat while at work. The two grown men were the ones who had the power first as they trapped the rat between two broomsticks, but when the rat escaped, things hit the fan.

They screamed and ran like headless chickens all around the office, trying to escape a rat that they could not see but sense.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News