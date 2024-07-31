A woman on TikTok caused major chest pains when she revealed how much her Cyber Security Consultant friend makes a month

The gent treaded carefully without a university qualification and has been working his way up from position to position

Netizens were baffled by the amount of money the gent earns and discussed it in the comments

A Cyber Security Consultant caused major chest pains on TikTok.

The gent shared his juicy payslip with his friend, who broke it down for netizens in a viral clip.

Cyber Security Consultant with no degree earns R497K monthly

Becoming a millionaire by only being an academic genius died with the beliefs of the 19th century. These days, one can unlock financial freedom without a matric certificate.

A gent shared his juicy Cyber Security Consultant payslip with his friend on TikTok. The now-seasoned master does not hold a university qualification but a good job experience record.

He earns almost half a million a month before deductions. The gent told his buddy that:

“Onto the new salary, I try not to overthink about it if I’m honest. It’s stupid money. I’m still trying to maintain a simple lifestyle, but I couldn’t resist moving to an elite level never heard in terms of house prices. Currently selling out paid off house, yes, paid off in three years, thanks to the salary, and moving to a freaking mansion. It’s the only way I can describe that place.”

Netizens react to Cyber Security Consultant’s payslip

The gent prides himself on being able to work his way up the Cybersecurity profession as he now works with the CISO and CIO:

“Officially, the group is called Group Cyber Security Consultant, but I still work in my pajamas—one of the perks of working from home, I guess, although the new role requires much more travelling.”

The gent travels 3-4 months of the 12-month year out of South Africa. Netizens reacted to the gent’s payslip:

@Qhawe

"What i love about your page is that we can choose to be inspired or be bitter and comment izinto ezibheke ecaleni. I choose to be inspired."

@nonhlanhlandlovu24 is betting on her son:

"My son is doing cyber security with Cisco he will be a millionaire wow."

@cal_jobe realised the gent's blessings:

"Many CEOs don't even earn that much on a monthly basis, this guy is blessed beyond measures."

