A local woman took to social media for a stimulating conversation about what is an acceptable nanny wage

X user @ngcebomcobothi1's post attracted a wave of responses from others airing their two cents on the platform

The topical conversation attracted a medley of mixed thoughts and opinions, with others sharing their experiences

Locals shared their thoughts on an acceptable nanny wage versus what wasn't.

What is an acceptable wage versus what is not has become quite the topic of conversation. And, it is a small wonder in Cyril Ramaphosa's economy.

One passionate local woman confidently took to the timeline to express sentiments around the fiasco, sparking strong reactions from others.

Nanny pay can of worms

Taking to X, @ngcebomcobothi1 posted:

"Paying R2500 a month for a full-time nanny is crazy business! Is that even allowed?"

Her chatter opened up an immediate can of worms, attracting a swooping response from others with whom it resonated.

This ensured an avalanche of responses greeted the post as locals shared their thoughts on the topic.

Some imparted their experiences, while others detailed those of others working as nannies and domestic helpers.

More locals questioned whether it was fair to pay in the ballpark of R2500, while commentary erupted about nannies paid far less.

Netizens take bite at cherry

Nearly 24 hours later, the post attracted almost 570,000 views, 3400 likes, 450 reposts, and 260 bookmarks.

Briefly News looks at some of the nearly 200 responses that followed.

@thia_reetseng wrote:

"My aunt [has worked] as a helper since June. She has never gotten her payment. It's excuse after excuse."

@Sbo_T shared her working system:

"Mine is R3500 per month. [They] only come to the house [from] Monday to Friday. If I need her when I travel with work over weekends, I pay her overtime. I also give her performance bonuses (50% of her monthly wage, usually R6k total) every quarter when I get my bonus."

@mpho_Tshisikule noted her search for a nanny, asking:

"Yho, bathing. And here I am looking for a full-time nanny. Kanti, how much should we pay them?"

