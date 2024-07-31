A babe shared on social media how she and her bestie help each other to survive till their next payday

The clip gained massive attraction online, gearing loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the hun's revelation as they took the comments to express their thoughts

One lady revealed to the public how she and her bestie help each other, and the hun left many impressed.

A lady revealed in a TikTok video how she and her friend help each other survive until the next payday. Image: @tshegofatsomakgoana.

Source: TikTok

Friends with different pay dates send each other R2k

TikTok user @tshegofatsomakgoana gave viewers tips on how she and her friend help each other to make it through the next payday.

In the footage, the hun said she gets paid on the 26th and her friend on the 15th. They each send R2000 to help sustain each other, so they are never broke.

The lady's revelation grabbed many people's attention, and the clip became a hit on TikTok, gathering over 450K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video:

Social media users react to the video

The online community flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts, while some simply gushed over the hun's friendship.

MayaEzie2019 said:

"You only do this with someone who is honest cause imali, imali, nomuntu."

Morwesi Senti shared:

"Before I lost my job, we used to do it with my brother. I'm thankful cause on the 15th, he still sends me something for me to survive."

Ramagoma rhinah commented:

"My friends won’t send back."

Ngwana Oupa wrote:

"A friend of mine disappeared with my money to date."

