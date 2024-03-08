A University of Johannesburg student shared one of the meals he had before getting on with his studies

The young man had one drumstick and rice, he shared the process of making it with his TikTok followers

The online community reacted to the video, with many encouraging him to keep going no matter what

A UJ student shared food struggles. Images: @luzuko_asekho/ TikTok, @zitulele_luzuko/ Instagram

Source: UGC

A broke university student from Johannesburg took to his TikTok account to share what he had to eat for the day.

In the picture post, @luzuko_asekho took his TikTok followers while they were making the meal. One could tell he was working with what he had, trying to make ends meet.

The young man chopped onion and green pepper before putting them in a pot with one chicken drumstick. In the end, he mixed his one piece and the gravy from cooking it with rice and went on about his day.

This is not a rare experience. Many university students who live in res are known to struggle with food. Many become very creative and work with what little they have to fill their stomachs and get on with studying.

Student shares broke res life

A broke UJ student chopped his onion and green pepper before mixing them with his one chicken piece. Image: @luzuko_asekho

Source: TikTok

Luzuko ate his chicken drumstick and rice before going to study. Images: @luzuko_asekho

Source: TikTok

TikTokkers encouraged the guy

The video garnered over 400k views, with many online users feeling sorry for the kid. Some encouraged him to keep going as everything would be good in the end, while others shared similar stories, trying to shed some laughter.

@wilberforce dladla motivated:

"Uzoba strong. sadlula lapho." ( You will be strong. We have been through that)

@Ntandokazikagogo shared:

"Res life is the most humbling life yuuuu."

@zamab_vilakazi felt the struggle:

"Now this is broke✊."

@Koketso Lore joked:

"You can afford chicken? I’ve gone full-on vegetarian ✋."

@Maselaeloirene said:

"The aim is to get strength to do your school work."

@Phumla Zwane encouraged:

"It's da 'old folks' selfie, for me. Hang in there bro, impumelelo iseduze. ( Success in near)️️️"

Student takes food from home before returning to res

In another story, Briefly News reported about a struggling student who raided her parent's kitchen before heading back to res.

A shared TikTik video shows a young woman packing groceries from her home's kitchen before returning to res. She resonated with many broke students facing similar struggles.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News