A student had Mzansi laughing their lungs out after he hilariously failed to cook stiff pap

The guy was captured in a TikTok video trying by all means to store the really hard pap

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the man funny and making jokes about his cooking

A student had it rough after he failed to cook properly. Images: @kiddo_m1/ TikTok, @Aninka Bongers-Sutherland

Res life is not for the faint of heart. A man had South Africans in laughter after he was captured in a TikTok video cooking stiff pap.

In the clip uploaded by @kiddo_m1, the guy is making pap at a university res kitchen. He tried to stir it, but it was a huge struggle because it was really stiff.

He literally had to gather all his strength to accomplish the mission. The TikTok user laughed, saying that life is not easy.

"Res life is not easy.."

Students cook stiff pap really bad

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were laughing at the stiff pap

The video garnered over 200k views, with many online users laughing at the situation and wondering how people would eat it.

@user8392037316912 went to scripture:

"Ilona itshe elabulala uGoliath ke leli." ( This is the stone that killed Goliath)

@Geenotic ZA commented:

"He must plaster his room with it."

@MenziZukula felt funny:

"This guy is now qualified to work in the mines without any previous experience."

@prynce Charmin joked:

"Weapon of mass distruction."

@MaMfeka️‍ said:

"Bro took the stiff in stiff pap seriously."

@I.Know.You.Want.Liiiii hilariously suggested:

"That's not pap anymore that's cement just build yourself a single room ."

@NicoleKay:) wanted the firmness for their relationship:

"I want my relationship to be this strong."

