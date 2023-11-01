A child at a school in North West went viral for a TikTok video of herself eating with incredible gusto

Many South Africans were amazed to see the student who lives in Rustenburg eating an unlikely meal for break time.

The video of the Rustenburg school student's incredible appetite had many people making jokes

One student from Bafokeng High became a viral sensation on TikTok. In the clip, the student looked like she was hungry as she dug into the meal.

A TikTok video shows a Bafokeng High School student eating pap at break time, which amused viewers. Image: @phen.yomekgoe

Source: TikTok

The video of the young girl from Rustenburg received over 15,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who couldn't resist poking fun at her eating video.

Rustenburg kid eats in class

A TikTok video posted by @phen.yomekgoe shows a girl who attends Bafokeng High eating in class. In the clip, she used her hands to dig into her pap and sausage/wors.

Watch the clip below:

SA amused by TikTok video

Many people found it hilarious to see the young lady eating in class. Others said they liked seeing how happy she was as she indulged in her meal.

wittyalex4 commented:

"iyadla lengan."

user1236168797413 said:

"She made my day... so cute."

@lihlelovesEric wrote:

"My two month old do this, lol so he is swearing at me."

Your ex added:

"Pap at school break? I'd never be able to concentrate for the rest of the day"

Sandile_MaSah gushes:

"And she's beautiful."

High schoolers fascinate South Africa

Many people like to see what high school students get up to. Some videos show Benoni High School boys giving each other intentionally bad haircuts.

Students and teachers unite for cow heels and pap feast

Briefly News previously reported that high school students and teachers came together to share a massive pot of cow heels and pap.

The heartwarming display of unity reached close to 2 million people on TikTok.

The video uploaded by @ourgoatedlunchbox showed the power of food to bridge age and cultural gaps. The students and teachers feasted side by side on the popular traditional cuisine.

