A video of a group of school kids digging into lunchboxes filled with pap and amasi has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows the pupils enjoying the African staple meal and has garnered over 679K views

Many South Africans were impressed by the entertaining video and the pupils' carefree attitude

Gone are the days when African kids used to be embarrassed about eating traditional meals at school during lunchtime.

A video of a group of school kids enjoying amasi and pap (Umphokoqo) has gained much attention on the socials.

The amusing video posted on TikTok by @ourgoatedlunchbox shows several school children pouring amasi into the lunchboxes filled with pap (or uphuthu).

Pap is a kind of porridge made from maize meal and can be cooked to be runny, soft or stiff. Any time of the day is a great time to enjoy pap - breakfast, lunch or supper.

Entertained South Africans react with positivity to video

Many netizens found the video entertaining, while several people pointed out how proud they were of the school kids eating the traditional staple meal without any shame or embarrassment.

Dee R said:

"I love this Generation. They are unapologetic ."

Tinkey Mkhize responded:

"Absolutely love this. This ngezikhathi zethu if uphethe ukudla kwe spoon babekuhleka."

Just Mbalz replied:

"The period after break was surely a matter of life and sleep."

buisiwe1 reacted:

"Jooooooooo guys, I'm so proud of you."

Beerus_012 commented:

"In my time, they would laugh at you for having pap and amasi as lunch box. Now is good content."

kat said:

"You know it hit the spot if u feel sleepy afterwards!"

Maya replied:

"Yeyyy wena! Uphuthu lolu not iPaP."

