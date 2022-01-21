Is Tyler Perry gay? Strong facts from his previous dating history

Tyler Perry is no new name in Hollywood. The mention of his name ignites laughter and excitement in the people who have interacted with his films. The famous producer, actor, director, and entrepreneur has made great strides in Hollywood. Yet, despite his remarkable accomplishments, his relationship status has been a mystery, leading to the question, is Tyler Perry gay?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Tyler Perry attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool

Source: Getty Images

The popular producer and actor has made worthwhile relationships in the industry. For instance, the late Cicely Tyson and Taraji Henson. However, despite these incredible connections, his relationships raise many questions on Tyler Perry sexuality. Here is a glimpse of his previous dating history.

Who is Tyler Perry's partner?

They say that behind every great man is a woman, and Gelila Bekele was the one for some time! This was until the couple went public with their split.

Director Tyler Perry and model Gelila Bekele attend the 2nd annual Steve Harvey Foundation gala at Cipriani Wall Street on April 4, 2011 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Gelila Bekele is a famous model, filmmaker, social activist, and humanitarian. Gelila was born in Ethiopia and later relocated to the United States with her family at eight years.

The couple announced their split in December 2020, after being together for 13 years. The two met in 2007 at a Prince concert. He was quoted saying;

I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like.

Their primary focus is being the best parents to their son, Aman.

Before his relationship with Gelila Bekele, which saw them welcome a son to the world, he was rumoured to have dated Tasha Smith and Tyra Banks.

However, both relationships are speculations as those involved did not confirm if they were in a relationship or not.

Is Tyler Perry gay?

No, the actor has not disclosed that he is gay. However, his ex-friend, Walter Lee Hampton, recently made an allegation and alleged that Tyler was once a gay black man who has since abandoned the gay community, resulting in him getting a beat down.

Tyler Perry attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Petit

Source: Getty Images

Walter Lee Hampton II posted a video on YouTube on April 16 that details his complex and close relationship with Tyler. He alleged that the producer stated that the popular Madea stage performances would not continue to garner financial and critical success if he came out.

Diary of a Hollywood Street King posted a portion of a blog that Tyler Perry posted in which he asked his fans to leave the past as it was not part of the future.

Listen to me, you can’t change anything that you have done in your past, all you can do is go forward. No matter how many mistakes you have made, no matter how many things you have done wrong, you have got to move forward. That is your past, and there is no future in it. And the only way to move forward is to ask for forgiveness from the people who you have hurt and wronged. Whether they forgive you or not you must ask… sorry that’s just the way it is. If you don’t you will continue to reap bad things from what you have done to them, even if they don’t forgive you.

It is not clear if Tyler Perry acknowledged the allegations or is simply being the great man he is.

Is Tyler Lepley Tyler Perry’s partner?

Tyler Lepley is a famous actor in Hollywood. He is known for keeping his private life out of the limelight. During an interview on Angela Yee’s Lip Service, he denied the allegations that he is gay.

He also took the mandate and cleared the air concerning similar allegations on Tyler Perry and confirmed that he was not gay.

Who is Tyler Perry dating?

Currently, there is no information about the actor and producer dating anyone.

Who is Aman Tyler Perry?

Aman Tyler Perry is a celebrity kid. He is the only son of Gelila Bekele and Tyler Perry, whom they welcomed on November 30, 2014, in the United States.

Tyler Perry comes out

The producer recently revealed that Madea would be gracing the screens on Netflix from February 25 this year. His beloved character is emerging after taking a break in 2019. The show is making a comeback and is titled A Madea Homecoming.

Tyler Perry as Madea during "Madea Press Conference" on October 9, 2017. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky

Source: Getty Images

The question is Tyler Perry gay remains a mystery to be unraveled. It remains a speculation since he has not confirmed the allegations.

READ ALSO: Is David Muir gay? Who is his partner? All you need to know about him

Briefly.co.za shared an article about David Muir. When it comes to the love life of celebrities, fans are always on their case. But, believe it or not, it is hard for most to publicize their romantic side, especially if they are coming out as gay, bisexual, or members of the LGBTQ+.

However, some like David Muir leave fans to speculation mainly because they hardly address their love life. So, is David Muir gay? Find out in this read!

Source: Briefly News