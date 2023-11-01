Is IShowSpeed gay? Facts about the YouTuber's sexuality

IShowSpeed is a gaming, reaction and football live-streamer from Ohio. He is also famous for his hip-hop music and outgoing personality. Despite his success and fame on social media, fans are often curious to know, is IShowSpeed gay? Go through these details as they explore the streamer's sexuality.

IShowSpeed is one of the youngest creators in the world. His YouTube platform was also considered one of the fastest-growing in 2021. He also stands out as one of the youngest yet biggest YouTube creators of colour. Is IshowSpeed gay?

Is IShowSpeed gay?

No, the Twitch streamer and social media personality is not gay. A publication by Sportkeeda set the record straight after a prolonged online debate concerning IShowSpeed's sexuality.

IShoSpeed stirred the allegations during a live stream in September 2021. He and Ava, a musician, were discussing music, love and relationships when he unexpectedly stated he was gay.

Granted his massive following online, the statement solicited mixed reactions. Therefore, he later released another video on 12 September 2021 denouncing his previous confession about his sexuality. He also pleaded with his fans and followers to forget the confession, stating he was angry when he came out in the live stream.

Watkins said, “I did not mean to say it. It was just a misunderstanding. Trust me, I am straight.” Fans called him out for his behaviour. Internet influencer Peepjxsh commented on the incident, saying, “Of course, he would make a video saying he is straight. Because his whole community is toxic and homophobic.”

Is IShowSpeed bisexual?

Darren has set the record straight about his sexuality, insisting he is straight. However, his actions have insinuated otherwise. For instance, he is reportedly in a relationship with Ava Villain.

Ava Villain, the musician, is a transgender woman who has been vocal about her transition journey on her social media platforms, including TikTok. IShowSpeed and Ava Villain allegedly dated in 2021, as they often showed up simultaneously to livestream.

Is IShowSpeed homophobic?

Watkins has never publicly expressed his stance on the LGBTQ community. Nonetheless, he is close friends with Ava Villain, a transgender woman.

Is IShowSpeed married?

The gamer has never been married; neither are speculations about the existence of IShowSpeed's wife factual. According to a publication by The Sun, he introduced his partner, Ermony Renee, during a live stream in 2021.

According to reports, the couple met at Renee's local United Diary Farmers shop. Renee is also from Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a student at Walnut Hills High School before joining the University of Cincinnati. She is also on Instagram.

IShowSpeed's daughter

Amidst the controversy that IShowSpeed's gay confession attracted, the Twitch streamer and YouTuber alleged he has a daughter. According to a source that told Celebhaunt, the Watkins allegedly had his daughter when he was only 16.

However, sceptics suggest otherwise. They insist it is his ploy to prove that he is not gay. Nonetheless, he has not revealed who he allegedly sired the baby with and the kid's identity.

Who is IShowSpeed?

IShowSpeed's real name is Darren Watkins Jr. He is famously known for being a former Twitch streamer and gamer from Cincinnati, Ohio. He is also a YouTuber from Ohio and is one of the streamers with the fastest growth. As of October 2023, his YouTube channel enjoys an audience of 21.2 million subscribers.

Darren Watkins Jr is also a musician. His online presence propelled his career growth in music, leading to hits such as Dooty Booty, Shake and Bounce That A$$. His most-streamed single, World Cup, was released in 2022 during the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The hit has garnered over 110 million views.

Before his internet fame, IShowSpeed worked at a nursing home, and his roles included delivering food to elderly patients. He started posting gaming videos on his YouTube channel in 2016 and gained traction during the Covid-19 pandemic.

IShowSpeed's YouTube subscriber count shot after he posted humorous videos of himself in front of the camera. Sharing snippets of the YouTube videos on TikTok grew his following on the platform. As of October 2023, IShowSpeed's TikTok has over 23 million followers.

How old is iShowSpeed on YouTube?

Watkins was born on 21 January 2005. Therefore, as of October 2023, he is 18 years old.

Quick facts about IShowSpeed

Go through these quick facts to keep yourself up to speed with the renowned Twitch streamer:

His real name is Darren Watkins Jr. He hails from Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. IsShowSpeed is not gay. Darren Watkins Jr, or IShowSpeed, is approximately 5 feet 8 inches or 172 cm tall. Watkins is an ardent fan of Christiano Ronaldo.

Is IShowSpeed gay? No, the gamer, streamer and YouTuber is not gay. Nonetheless, he has attracted infamy and love in equal measure, thanks to his online presence. His sexuality has been a subject of controversy after his confession about being gay. He has since then dispelled the admission, insisting he is straight, and even introduced his girlfriend.

