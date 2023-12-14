Who is Jordan Poole's girlfriend? The NBA star's dating life

Jordan Poole is an American professional basketball player who plays as a shooting guard for the Washington Wizards of the National Basketball Association. He is also best known for his college basketball, which he played for the Michigan Wolverines before entering the NBA. Fans have been curious about the NBA star's dating life after his career success. So, who is Jordan Poole's girlfriend?

Jordan Poole has always proven to be a young prodigy in basketball. The Golden State Warriors selected him as the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, and he is known for his scoring ability and shooting skills. With worldwide fame comes great interest in his dating life.

Who is Jordan Poole's girlfriend?

Jordan Poole's private life often makes news headlines. The NBA star keeps his controversial dating life quiet. At the time of writing, there are only 3 photos on his Instagram. In-depth research reveals a few alleged relationships.

Kim Cruz and Jordan

Kim Cruz (age 26 years in 2023) is a fashion and lifestyle blogger born in the Philippines on December 12, 1997. Cruz is famous for her Instagram account, @kimcrooz, where she posts content regarding travel, modelling, and beautiful photos, targeting more than 457k followers. She also gained media attention after being rumoured to be dating famous NBA star Jordan Poole.

In October 2021, social media users started speculating that Jordan Poole and Kim Cruz were dating. This is after Cruz was spotted wearing one of his shirts.

Previously, she dated Gil Cuerva, a Spanish-Philipino actor, from 2014 to January 2020. Their relationship was quite public, and they often posted each other's pictures on their respective social media platforms.

What is Kim Cruz's net worth?

According to reports, Kim Cruz has a net worth estimated at $5 million, derived from her professional blogging and modelling career. She is regarded as one of the wealthiest and most successful bloggers born in the Philippines. Her alleged boyfriend, Jordan Poole, has a net worth of $15 million as per sources.

Was Jordan Poole and Zendaya dating?

In 2019, Poole used his friendship with Klay Thompson to flirt with Spiderman sensation Zendaya and even asked her for a date. The bold move went viral on social media, with many fans appreciating him for asking out the actress.

However, his plans did not materialize, and they did not get to date. Zendaya is rumoured to be dating Tom Holland.

Is Jordan Poole in a relationship with Ice Spice?

In March 2023, Basketball Insiders stated Jordan spent half a million on a date with Ice Spice. Reportedly, they purchased clothes from Gucci and Louis Vuitton and the spending continued after that. The basketball player went far and wide to win Ice Spice over, even buying the rapper a brand-new Maybach luxury truck.

The Daily Mail reported Jordan's denial of the statements in November 2023. Poole was filmed signing jerseys when a fan asked him if he splashed out with Ice Spice. The star answered with no hesitation, 'Definitely not'.

All about Jordan Poole

Jordan, whose full name is Jordan Anthony Poole, was born on June 19, 1999, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. His parents are Monet and Anthony Poole, and he grew up alongside his one brother and sister.

Does Jordan have a daughter?

The basketball star does not have children. He seems focused on building his NBA career.

Jordan Poole's career

Jordan excelled in football, baseball, and basketball before focusing on basketball with a potential NBA career. Here is an overview of his career.

High school basketball

Poole started his basketball career at Rufus King International High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In 2016, he transferred to La Lumiere School in Indiana, where he played nationally televised games on ESPN. He helped the school claim the 2017 Dick's national championship.

College basketball

After high school, Jordan played college basketball at the University of Michigan for the Michigan Wolverines from 2017 to 2019. Poole became known for his clutch performances, notably hitting a buzzer-beating three-pointer in the 2018 NCAA Tournament to help Michigan advance to the Sweet 16.

NBA Draft (2019)

His success at Michigan contributed to his decision to enter the NBA Draft, where he was selected by the Golden State Warriors in the first round (28th overall) in 2019. Jordan Poole's early experiences in basketball, both in high school and college, played a crucial role in shaping his career and paving the way for his entry into the NBA.

Rookie Season (2019-2020)

Poole showed flashes of his scoring ability and potential in his rookie season. He played for the Golden State Warriors and gained valuable experience as the team transitioned.

Second Season (2020-2021)

Poole continued to develop and improve in his second NBA season. He saw increased playing time and contributed as a scorer and playmaker for the Warriors.

Washington Wizards

Jordan is currently playing for the Washington Wizards. The former Golden State Warrior was traded to the DC franchise before the 2023 NBA Draft.

Who Jordan Poole's girlfriend is remains a mystery. He is allegedly dating Kim Cruz, a famous blogger and artist from the Philippines. Although neither publically confirmed the rumour of their relations, fans are convinced they are an item as they are always spotted together.

