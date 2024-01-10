Massive local media personality Faith Nketsi has had her ups and downs publicly displayed online over the years, including romantic troubles and financial success. How much is the media star worth, and what else do we know of her life? You can read on for information on Faith Nketsi's net worth and relationships.

Faith Nketsi is a model, entrepreneur, and social media personality. Photo: @faith.nketsi on Instagram (modified by author)

Faith rose to prominence through dancing and appearing in music videos but soon carved her path and established a name separate from her famous associates. Before we discuss Faith Nketsi's net worth and claim to fame, here is her profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Mapholoso Faith Nketsi Nickname ‘Queen Twerk’ Date of birth December 30, 1994 Age 29 at the time of writing (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Separated from Nzuzo Njilo ​(married in 2022)​ Ethnicity Black Gender Female Height 163 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Linky Modise and Leonard Nketsi Children One (Sky Njilo) Profession Media personality and model Net worth Between R13.7 million and R17 million Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Faith Nketsi's outfits have also received mixed reactions, with her bold, confident looks receiving backlash after she married Nzuzo in 2022. IOL reported how Faith responded to the backlash, sharing a screenshot of Nzuzo's comment on one of her posts saying 'umfazi wam madoda' (my wife, guys).

Faith Nketsi's career and net worth

Faith Nketsi's net worth has yet to be confirmed by an authority source but is reported as between R13.7 million and R17 million. Her income is from her various professional endeavours, including her media presence, workout programme and dabbling in the local music scene.

Faith Nketsi's outfits caused a stir once she married in 2022, but the model continues to dress how she feels most comfortable. Photo: @faith.nketsi on Instagram (modified by author)

What is Faith Nketsi famous for?

So, where does Faith's net worth come from? The media personality became publicly known as part of a hip-hop dance crew, Pro-Twerkers, known for their twerking. Faith slowly rose to prominence after a video of her twerking went viral, helping her social media presence grow.

Faith became more known when she appeared in South African rapper Cassper Nyovest’s song, Tito Mboweni. In July 2018, Faith released a diet and workout programme called Get Snatched.

MTV Africa gave the rising star her reality show in 2019, Have Faith. The first episode aired on October 28, 2019, over three seasons. Faith also released an EP with DJ Maphorisa called Disrespectful in 2019, to mixed reviews.

Faith Nketsi's car

Fans focus on Faith's finances based on her and her estranged husband's flashy cars that were seen online before the couple experienced financial woes. The model was gifted a Range Rover by her estranged husband for their anniversary in 2021, and she later said her husband sold her car when he defrauded her. However, it is still being determined whether it was the same car.

Despite the fancy cars Faith was pictured with, she has since said her first car was valued at R60 000,00. Faith mentioned on her Instagram stories that she bought her first car at 17 with the money she made from her twerking videos.

Faith Nketsi's personal life

The model's career has been on the rise since she first came onto the scene a few years ago, with various milestones that made her a well-known media figure. Faith's private life has seen more controversy, with the demise of her marriage unfolding in the public eye.

How old is Nketsi?

The model and media personality was born on December 30, 1994, making Faith Nketsi's age 29 at the time of writing. She will be 30 on December 30, 994, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Who is Faith's husband?

Faith Nketsi's husband is Nzuzo Njilo, a controversial businessman from whom she has been separated as of 2023. Nzuzo owns various businesses, including the KwaZulu-Natal-based companies Themba Njilo Foundation and Nduduzo Funeral Services.

For those curious, Nzuzo Njilo's net worth is often reported as between $5 million and $10 million.

Faith’s estranged husband, Nzuzo Njilo, has come under fire for defrauding various individuals. Photo: @_NMabaso, @AdvoBarryRoux, and @ThiboTalk on X (Twitter)

What did Faith Nketsi's husband do?

The model's husband came under fire for various dodgy business dealings and scamming his wife. Before detailing Nzuzo's fraudulent business dealings, what did Njilo do to Faith?

Faith told her associates, who went on to tell news outlets that the demise of their marriage stemmed from her Nzuzo selling her car, not disclosing where the money went, and making poor business decisions, which weighed heavily on both of them.

TimesLIVE reported that Nzuzo handed himself over to the police in April 2023, following a warrant of arrest issued by the Port Shepstone police. The warrant was for fraud allegations relating to the sale of a truck that went bust in May 2021.

Nzuzo and his business associate, Kwanda Ntshangase, allegedly posed as salesmen selling a truck to an unknowing buyer who viewed it at a dealership in Boksburg, paying a significant amount of money yet never receiving the truck.

The latest news regarding Nzuzo's fraudulent activities includes scamming a Pretoria company out of trucks worth over R20 million. The cases against the controversial businessman are ongoing.

Faith Nketsi's baby

The estranged couple share one child, a daughter named Sky Njilo, who was born on August 12, 2022. Sunday World reported that the custody agreement sees Faith having full custody of Sky, permitting Nzuzo to see her on Sundays. It is essential to note an authority source still needs to confirm the custody documents.

The separated couple share one child, a daughter named Sky Njilo. Photo: @faith.nketsi on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Faith Nketsi's father?

Faith's parents are Linky Mamogale Modise, her mother, and Leonard Nketsi, her father. The media personality does not publicly discuss her parents, leaving no information on their lives. She does online post dedications to them on special days, including birthdays.

Faith Nketsi's net worth remains a mystery, especially after her husband had allegedly defrauded her out of money from her car. However, her evolving career and growing social media presence show that she is doing well as of 2024.

