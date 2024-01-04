Melanie Martin's net worth: Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée's income

Former child star turned rapper and singer Aaron Carter had faced many public struggles before his sudden death in November 2022. His former partner, Melanie Martin, is one of the many loved ones he left behind. Here, we discuss everything about her, including Melanie Martin's net worth, career, and previous relationships.

Melanie Martin and Aaron Carter were in an on-and-off relationship for various years until the late singer’s passing in 2022. Photo: @missmelaniemartin on Instagram (modified by author)

Melanie and Aaron had a tumultuous relationship over a few years, which saw breakups, makeups, and legal woes. Before we discuss what happened between them, the content creator's biography is summarised below.

Profile summary

Full name Melanie Martin Date of birth May 31, 1992 Age 31 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Bulgaria Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality Bulgarian/American Marital status Single Ethnicity Slavic Gender Female Height 168 cm (most commonly reported) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Profession Entrepreneur, model, and content creator Net worth $100,000 (most commonly reported)

The former couple publicly confirmed their relationship in January 2020 and reportedly dated intermittently over a few years until Aaron's passing. Melanie filed a restraining order against Aaron in March 2022 following her accusing him of breaking three of her ribs during an argument, and it was not confirmed if it was dropped. However, she indicated in videos online that the couple had reconciled mere days before Aaron's death.

Melanie Martin's net worth

Melanie has faced financial woes following her partner's death. Aaron Carter's fiancée’s net worth is debatable as Melanie or an authority source has never confirmed it. However, most online sources report it as $100,000.

Yahoo!'s entertainment news reported that Melanie filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on October 7, 2023, further disputing Melanie Martin's net worth online.

The documents initially obtained by In Touch Weekly show that Melanie said she has $102,500 in property and $129,364 in liabilities. She listed her monthly income as $3,600.36 and expenses at $11,048.

Melanie is a model, content creator, and entrepreneur. Photo: @missmelaniemartin on Instagram (modified by author)

What does Melanie Martin do for a living?

Melanie is a media personality and entrepreneur. Besides being a social media influencer, model, and adult content creator, Melanie owns an apparel brand named LØVË Apparel.

Who has Melanie Martin dated?

Melanie and Aaron's rocky relationship has been widely documented, as fans watched the couple's various ups and downs unfold online through scandalous news about their physical altercations and happier times displayed on their social media. But Melanie's love life before Aaron remains a mystery.

Does Melanie Martin have custody of her son?

The model has custody of her and Aaron's son, Prince, as of 2023. Melanie regained custody in December 2022 following losing custody of Prince in September 2022. Melanie's mother had custody until the court granted custody back to her.

The on-and-off couple share a son named Prince, whom Melanie has custody of. Photo: @missmelaniemartin on Instagram (modified by author)

Why did Aaron Carter's fiancée lose custody?

The couple lost custody of their son when Aaron voluntarily checked into rehab for substance abuse, which the public figure had always been transparent about.

According to Page Six, the driving factor behind custody being taken away was due to concerns over both Aaron and Melanie's substance abuse struggles and domestic violence.

Melanie had expressed struggles with postpartum depression, which is believed to have played a role in her inability to care for her son.

Aaron Carter

Aaron Carter was thrust into the spotlight at a young age when his brother, Nick Carter, became a worldwide sensation as a member of the popular boy band the Backstreet Boys. A then nine-year-old Aaron became the opening act for the Backstreet Boys in the late 90s and became a massive public figure since his struggles were spotlighted for most of his short life.

Aaron Carter’s net worth

Aaron's acting and music endeavours earned the child star an alleged value of $200 million before he was 18. At the time of his passing, he was reported to have a net worth of $550,000. It is unknown where much of his money went, but lifestyle choices may have played a role.

Melanie and Aaron’s relationship has been widely documented online. Photo: @missmelaniemartin on Instagram (modified by author)

Who inherited Aaron Carter's money?

There has been curiosity regarding who would inherit the singer's estate, as Aaron was unmarried when he passed away. On December 5, 2022, Aaron's representative confirmed that Aaron's son, Prince, stood to inherit his $550,000 estate.

Melanie Martin's net worth has been highly disputed, with confusion surrounding her financial status as of 2023. Melanie did not gain anything from Aaron's estate but has kept her late partner's memory alive through frequent mentions of him on her social media.

