Mpho Sebeng's girlfriend, Nolu Ledwaba, posted a nostalgic video of her and the late actor

The TikTok video shows some of their happier times together, and it captured the hearts of many

The actor and former TV presenter died on 5 March 2024 after he was involved in a car accident

Mpho Sebeng's death continues to leave many of his loved ones heartbroken. The former TV presenter passed away on 5 March and was laid to rest over the weekend.

In a touching video tribute, Mpho Sebeng’s girlfriend, Nolu Ledwaba, remembers him. Image: @mpho_sebeng

Mpho Sebeng remembered by girlfriend

Late actor Mpho Sebeng's girlfriend, Nolu Ledwaba, posted a throwback video of her and the talented star. Following his burial, Nolu Ledwaba shared more content from when he was still alive.

The TikTok video captured the hearts of many online who comforted her. The clip was shared by controversial Twitter blogger @Musa_Khawula, who said:

"Mpho Sebeng's girlfriend, Nolu Ledwaba, looks back at the memories she shared with her late boyfriend."

Mpho's death catches Mzansi by surprise

The actor and former ShizNiz presenter died on 5 March 2024. He was involved in a car accident in Potchefstroom, North West.

During his funeral service, his sister read out their parent's eulogy and broke the hearts of many:

"Mpho, you lived up to your name and as the bible says, 'Blessed are the hands that giveth.' We want you to know that you made us proud. Being called to be your parents has been the highest blessing of our lives.

"We didn't expect that we would be burying you so soon, son. Please promise you'll come to visit us and tell us what happened. The nation mourns an icon, but I know heaven's gates celebrate the arrival of a true servant of God."

Friends and colleagues gathered to pay their last respects to the star.

Robot Boii remembers Mpho Sebeng

In a previous report from Briefly News, comedian and dancer Robot Boii remembered the late and talented Mpho Sebeng in a heartbreaking tribute post.

The Amapiano vocalist posted an emotional video on Instagram where he and Mpho exchanged laughs.

