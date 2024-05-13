Mpho Sebeng's sister read out an emotional farewell letter from their parents at his funeral

The Savage Beauty actor tragically lost his life in a car accident, and tribute messages continue to flood social media

Mzansi continues to celebrate Mpho's life and career, while fans are still shattered by his untimely passing

Mpho Sebeng's sister read their parents' farewell message at his funeral. Images: mpho_sebeng

Source: Instagram

Mpho Sebeng's grieving family shared some words at his funeral. The late actor's sister, Lebogang, read their parents' letter to her brother, speaking about the person he was not only to his family but to the others whose hearts he touched.

Mpho Sebeng's parents share farewell letter

In the days following Mpho Sebeng's untimely passing, his family has been flooded with heartfelt tributes from friends, fans and industry colleagues.

The actor tragically lost his life on Sunday, 5 May 2024, in a car accident in Potchefstroom, North West.

Following his memorial service, his parents penned an emotional farewell letter honouring his life, which his sister, Lebogang Sebeng, read at his funeral.

Twitter (X) user thatom_thatom shared a video of Lebo reading her parents' message while surrounded by loved ones:

"Mpho, you lived up to your name and as the bible says, 'Blessed are the hands that giveth.' We want you to know that you made us proud. Being called to be your parents has been the highest blessing of our lives.

"We didn't expect that we would be burying you so soon, son. Please promise you'll come to visit us and tell us what happened. The nation mourns an icon, but I know heaven's gates celebrate the arrival of a true servant of God."

Mzansi pays tribute to Mpho Sebeng

Netizens were shattered by Mpho's untimely passing, and paid tribute to his life and career:

LeboSpeaks was shattered:

"There isn’t a post about Mpho Sebeng that doesn’t break my heart. The way people speak about him. Not a single person has anything bad to say about him. It's so unfair."

Didi_Mmusi quoted Mpho:

"'Stay in school. God is good. Love your mama. Respect your parents, and don't forget to be kind.' - Mpho Sebeng."

leecyles said:

"Every single video of Mpho Sebeng, every single one of those videos are so precious. He seemed sweet."

abilemash wrote:

"In tears watching Mpho Sebeng's funeral. The most painful thing a parent should not go through is to bury their child."

