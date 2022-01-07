Top 10 fastest 40-yard dash in NFL: Who holds the all-time record?

Athletes are known for their speed and agility, which fans believe electrify any match. So, owing to this, NFL coaches have a duty of determining a player's speed worthiness before they are drafted. They often use the 40-yard dash as a mark of measure. Please keep reading to discover the athlete with the fastest 40-yard dash.

This measure mark was developed decades ago as the centrepiece of information on any prospective NFL player. As time passed by, records were set and broken, proving that the NFL has some of the fastest players. After much research, a few names keep coming up, such as Bo Jackson, John Ross, and Deion Sanders. But who was faster, Deion or Bo Johnson? Again, who holds the 40-yard dash record in history? Find out the fastest 40-yard dash ever here!

The Top 10 NFL fastest 40-yard dash record holders

There are plenty of fast players in the NFL. However, some stand out for setting records with the standard measure, the 40-yard dash. Here are some of the fastest NFL players throughout history as ranked by several sources and their record times in this dash.

10. Fabian Washington - 4.29 Seconds

Fabian Washington former #27 of the Oakland Raiders makes it to our list at the tenth position with a 4.29 40-yard dash. Photo: Doug Benc/Getty Images

High school track star Fabian Washington ran a 4.29 40-yard dash during his senior year and a 4.25 at the 2005 NFL Combine. His speed came in handy as a cornerback. However, he lacked the coverage skills to complement the speed. Sadly, his NFL career lasted six seasons only.

9. Tyreek Hill- 4.29 Seconds

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs is also one of the fastest NFL players with a 4.29 40-yard dash. Photo: Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Tyreek made his debut fresh out of college with a time of 4.29. He is the wide receiver for Kansas City Chiefs, and since starting his NFL career, he has received touchdowns of 25 and more yards.

8. Marquise Goodwin- 4.27 seconds

Marquise Goodwin #84 of the Chicago Bears ranks eighth on our list with a time of 4.27 seconds. Photo: Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Marquise stole the show in 2013 after clocking 4.27 seconds in this dash. It was enough to have him drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the third round. He is still with the league but plays for the Chicago Bears.

7. Jerome Mathis- 4.26 Seconds

Former Houston Texans Jerome Mathis (13) is also one of the fastest players in the NFL with a 4.26 40-yard dash. Photo: Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

The Texans in2005 drafted Jerome in the fourth round after clocking 4.26 seconds. Although his career lasted 17 games, he held the NCAA record for career kick return average as a Hampton University member.

6. Dri Archer- 4.26 Seconds

Dri Archer is also one of the fastest 40-yard dash record holders in the NFL with a time of 4.26 seconds. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Dri was drafted into the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2014 season with a 40-yard combine time of 4.26 seconds. Even though he left the league two years later, his time remains one of the fastest in NFL history.

5. Chris Johnson - 4.24 Seconds

Chris Johnson's 40-yard dash time of 4.24 seconds is also one of our top 10 fastest 40-yard dash in the NFL. Photo: Norm Hall/Getty Images

Chris, better known as CJ2K, was a terror back in his NFL days. He debuted with a time of 4.24, which most people compare with that of John Ross. Although injuries derailed his career, he is undoubtedly one of the fastest NFL players.

4. Rondel Menedez- 4.24 Seconds

Former football wide receiver Rondel was also one of the fastest men in the league. He clocked 4.24 seconds was selected seventh in the 1999 NFL Draft out of Eastern Kentucky University. He shares the record time with Chris Johnson.

3. John Ross- 4.22 Seconds

John Ross has one of the top 40-yard dash times in the NFL, which stands at 4.22 seconds. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

He holds the title for the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine since 2006 after running a 4.22 in 2017.

2. Deion Sanders- 4.21 Seconds

Deion Sanders ran an official 4.27 40-yard dash and an unofficial 4.21 seconds. Photo: George Gojkovich/Getty Images

This legendary athlete ran this dash in 4.27 seconds at the 1989 NFL Combine. However, he once ran an unofficial 4.21 time that was later deemed wind-aided, hence ineffective.

1. Bo Jackson - 4.13 Seconds

Bo Jackson holds the history record of the fastest 40-yard dash in the NFL at 4.13 seconds. Photo: Damien Strohmeyer/Allsport/Getty Images

Of course, this fast athlete could not miss a spot on our list. Several sources indicate that he ran a 4.13 40-yard dash at the 1986 National Invitational Camp at the Superdome in New Orleans, now known as the NFL Scouting Combine. We earlier asked who of the two between Bo and Deion was faster. Well, the record times point out to Bo.

It is worth noting that numerous honorable mentions have also clocked an incredible timeline. So, you may find new names, depending on the list you choose to make. For example, new names will pop if you craft a list of the fastest college football players in the 40-yard dash.

We primarily focused on the fastest NFL 40 times record-holders in history. But, again, before we sign out, let us answer some of the most commonly asked questions about this yard dash. Take a look:

Who ran a 3.9 40-yard dash?

Bo Jackson (34) was believed to run 3.9 40-yard dash but an electronic timer revealed he clocked 4.13 seconds. Photo: Richard Mackson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Bo Jackson was believed to run 3.9, as indicated by several hand-held stopwatch times. However, an electronic timer revealed he ran 4.13, which is freaky fast.

What is the fastest 40-yard dash ever?

Bo Jackson's 40-yard dash time of 4.13 remains the fastest in history.

What is the fastest QB 40-yard dash?

Reports show it is Tee Martin from Tennessee College with 4.58. He was drafted number 19=63 in the Steelers in the fifth round.

Who has the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL?

The fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine goes to John Ross, who ran 4.22 in 2017 at the NCAA.

What is Usain Bolt's 40-yard dash?

Usain Bolt clocked 4.22 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which would rank high in our list if he was in the NFL. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

The renowned Jamaican sprinter is abnormally fast. So, during the Super Bowl 53 weekend, he decided to run this dash. He recorded 4.22, which would be equivalent to Jon Ross's time at the NFL Combine.

How fast is Michael Jordan?

The renowned NBA player could throw a football 60 Yards. He ran a 4.38 40 yard dash, which is pretty impressive as it ranks high in the NFL. However, he was never interested in playing in the NFL.

Speed is one of the essential traits of an athlete. Usually, the NFL drafts players after analyzing several aspects, including their speed and agility. The 40-yard dash is one of the indicators used to measure speed. Our compilation of the top 10 fastest 40-yard dash record-holders includes stars like Bo Jackson.

