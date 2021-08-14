How much do NFL coaches make? The National Football League is the most popular sport in the USA. The sport currently boasts record breaking TV viewership, multi-million dollar signing bonuses, and massive sponsorship deals. However, there have to be competent coaches to ensure players are well equipped to make it happen. Therefore, these coaches play a crucial role and thus deserve a good remuneration. This article looks at NFL coaches' salaries as of 2021.

If you think playing in the NFL is tough, try being a coach. But if you are a competent coach who wins more than you lose, you will enjoy your career and enjoy the lucrative deals that come with it. Are NFL coaches salaries public? Their pay is not officially disclosed. But this article digs deeper to give you their figures.

NFL coaches salaries by position

What are the salaries of NFL coaches? Get to know the salary of NFL coaches. Their pay varies depending on several unique circumstances of the teams they represent, their experience, and their skillset. Some of them are so competent that it would be hard to imagine their teams without them. Below are NFL head coaches' salaries.

1. Bill Belichick, Patriots - Annual salary: $12 million

Who is the richest coach in NFL? Belichick is an American professional football coach who serves as the head coach of the New England Patriots of the National Football League. He is the richest, with a net worth of $60 Million.

Belichick is considered by many the best coach and is also the highest-paid coach. He is the gold standard of coaches, and his salary is almost arbitrary. He could request a raise every month and deserve it.

2. Pete Carroll - $11 million

Pete is the head coach and executive vice president of the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League. Pete is a very positive and energetic type of person, and this personality makes a very positive impression on the team. In addition, he continues to grow the team via his profound philosophy of preaching competition.

3. Jon Gruden - $10 million

Jon is the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League. He first served as the Raiders' head coach from 1998 to 2001 during their tenure in Oakland and rejoined the team in 2018. His name counts as one of the most successful NFL coaches so far.

4. Sean Payton - $9.8 million

Payton was hired as New Orleans' head coach in 2006. He has led the Saints to one Super Bowl title and another appearance. In 2012, he was suspended for an entire season on allegations that he was involved in a bounty scandal, but he was later reinstated.

5. John Harbaugh - $9 million

John is the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League. Previously, he coached the defensive backs for the Philadelphia Eagles and served as the Eagles special teams coach for nine years. The talented coach led the team to win the Superbowl title against the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

6. Matt Rhule - $8.86 million

Matt Rhule is another big hit name of American football. Before coaching, he was a footballer. At present, he is the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Even though most coaches gradually rise from the sidelines, Rhule was picked from Baylor by team owner David Tepper.

7. Sean McVay - $8.5 million

Sean is the head coach for the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League. He became the Rams' head coach in 2017 at the age of 30, the youngest head coach in modern National Football League history. He joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 as the team head coach.

8. Mike Tomlin - $8 million

Mike is the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League. He began his coaching career as a defensive assistant before becoming the Steelers' head coach in 2007. Out of his 13 years with Pittsburgh, 8 playoff appearances kept him ahead of the other coaches.

9. Dan Quinn - $8 million

Dan is the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. He came to prominence as the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks from 2013 to 2014, where he was the play-caller for the team's Legion of Boom secondary.

However, the guy began his career in the coaching field in 1994 with the William & Mary Tribe football team. The following year he joined Virginia Military Institute as a defensive coaching line.

10. Andy Reid - $8 million

Andy is the head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League. Reid was previously the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, a position he held from 1999 to 2012. He was employed as the team's 13th head coach on January 7, 2013. Since he became head coach, the team has made it to the playoffs six out of seven seasons.

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are the frequently asked questions. They revolve around the salaries of NFL coaches. See them below!

What is the average NFL coaches salaries?

The average NFL coach salary, according to Forbes, is around $6 million a year. This, however, depends on many factors such as their experience, competence, and skills. Besides the average NFL head coach salary, they also get other allowances and bonuses.

What is the NFL coaches salary cap?

NFL coaches' salaries do not count against the salary cap. The cap is just a limit on how much your team can spend on player salaries per season. Coaching salaries are taken out of National Football League shared revenues" given to your team and whatever other profits the team makes off parking, merchandise, etc.

With the above list of NFL coaches salaries, it is clear that it pays to call the shots. But to get to the top is not easy. The majority of the best head coaches start as interns, and others were great footballers. They trained and worked their way up the ladder to be who they are and get the chance to train the best teams in the popular sport.

