What is the average age of NFL players by position? A quick guide

The National Football League (NFL) is known for its high-intensity gameplay and the physical toll it takes on its athletes. One key aspect that fans and analysts often consider is the average age of NFL players, which can provide insights into the career longevity and physical demands of different positions.

Understanding these age dynamics not only highlights players' peak performance years but also sheds light on teams' strategic roster building.

What is the average age of NFL players?

According to Joker Mag, the average age of NFL players is around 26.6. This figure encapsulates the blend of youthful vigour and seasoned experience across the league.

This relatively young average is impacted by the constant influx of new talent via the draft and the sport's physical character, which frequently shortens careers. As stated by The Ringer, in 2016, then-Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy expressed alarm about the pattern, stating:

Let us be honest, the younger the league, the less experienced the league is and with that, the quality of play does not start off at the same level.

This youth movement represents a strategic shift in roster management. Teams want to strike a balance between experience and the potential of younger, lower-cost players.

The average age in the NFL varies greatly by position, with some roles seeing longer tenures due to less physical wear and tear. Here is a list of all the positions:

Quarterbacks

According to the most recent data, the average age of an NFL quarterback is approximately 28.4 years. This is higher than most other positions due to the emphasis on experience and the quarterback role's lower physical demands when compared to others.

Many quarterbacks have played into their forties, with George Blanda being the oldest. He was 48 years old when he retired after being active for 26 years. Aaron Rodgers is one of the oldest, 41, as of January 2025.

Running backs

Running backs have one of the shortest career durations, with an average age of approximately 25.45 years. Due to the physical demands of the position, players frequently peak early and retire sooner than others.

However, others have defied the trend, such as Jim Thorpe, who retired at the age of 49. According to USA Today, the oldest running back is Michael Burton of the Denver Broncos, who will turn 33 on February 1, 2025.

Wide receivers

These players have an average age of about 26.6 years. These are some of the fastest players, but they also have extensive experience with route running and defensive schemes.

Jerry Rice is the oldest wide receiver in NFL history. He played for 20 seasons and retired at 42 years and 81 days.

Offensive linemen

Their average age is 26.64 years, demonstrating the value of experience in protecting the quarterback and opening running lanes.

Trent Williams, at 36, demonstrates the benefit of experienced linemen in this position. Andrew Whitworth is the oldest offensive lineman in NFL history. He played for 16 seasons until retiring at 40 as the league's oldest tackle.

Defensive backs

This group has an average age of 25.93 years, with speed and agility being key. However, the oldest defensive player in NFL history, Darrell Green, who played until age 42, demonstrates that experience may occasionally outweigh physical deterioration.

Linebackers

Linebackers have an average age of 26.33. Clay Matthews Jr., one of the oldest linebackers in NFL history, played until he was 40 years old and became the league's oldest sack record holder.

Kickers and punters

Due to less physical contact, specialists like kickers and punters often have one of the longest careers in the NFL, with average ages around 29.02 for kickers, 28.51 for punters, and 30.65 for long snappers.

Comparison with other leagues and historical context

When compared to other major sports leagues, the NFL's average player age is very similar to that of the NBA, where players will be roughly 26.004 years old in the 2024-25 season. This parallelism shows a shared emphasis on youth in both sports, probably because of the physical demands and the necessity for agility and speed.

In comparison, Major League Baseball (MLB) has an average player age of 28.7 years, indicating the possibility of lengthier careers due to the sport's unique physical demands. This comparison demonstrates how the nature of the game affects player longevity in various sports.

Looking back, the average age of NFL players has shown a clear pattern. In 2006, it was 27.2 years; by 2015, it had dropped to 26.6. Since then, the average has fluctuated but remained relatively constant, owing to changes in collective bargaining agreements and a strategic shift toward younger, more cost-effective lineups with high-performance potential.

Frequently asked questions

The age distribution of NFL players paints a vivid picture of how the league blends youthful talent with experienced veterans. With this understanding, let us delve into some frequently asked questions to explore the nuances of player age and career trends in the NFL.

How many 40-year-olds are in the NFL? According to Fox Sports, as of the 2024 season, only five players in the NFL are over 40 years old: Aaron Rodgers, Marcedes Lewis, Matt Prater, Nick Folk, and Joe Flacco.

According to Fox Sports, as of the 2024 season, only five players in the NFL are over 40 years old: Aaron Rodgers, Marcedes Lewis, Matt Prater, Nick Folk, and Joe Flacco. How old is the oldest NFL player? George Blanda played until he was 48 years old.

George Blanda played until he was 48 years old. What age do most NFL players retire? Due to the physical demands of the sport, most NFL players retire around their late 20s or early 30s, though this varies by position. In 2023, stated that the average retirement age for an NFL player was 27.6 years.

Due to the physical demands of the sport, most NFL players retire around their late 20s or early 30s, though this varies by position. In 2023, stated that the average retirement age for an NFL player was 27.6 years. Has there ever been a 20-year-old NFL player? Players like Braelon Allen, who started the 2024 season at 20 years old, have entered the league directly from college at such a young age.

Players like Braelon Allen, who started the 2024 season at 20 years old, have entered the league directly from college at such a young age. Which NFL team has the oldest average age? The Miami Dolphins have the oldest roster in the NFL for the 2024 season, with an average age of 27.3 years.

The average age of NFL players offers a fascinating glimpse into the lifecycle of professional football players, where experience, physicality, and strategy intersect. This guide underscores how the NFL's dynamic nature continues to evolve with younger athletes entering the league.

