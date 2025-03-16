Mohamed Salah’s Recent Poor Performance Ended His Ballon d’Or Chances
Football analyst Afolayan Michael in a chat with Briefly News claimed Salah is no longer among the top three players to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award this season.
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
"Mohamed Salah should kiss the Ballon d'Or goodbye after his recent poor performance for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions league and the Carabao Cup final," he said.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.