Hugo Broos Gives Honest Opinion About Lucas Ribeiro Playing for Bafana Bafana

South African national team coach Hugo Broos has shared his thoughts on the possibility of Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro representing Bafana Banfana on the international level.

The Brazilian-born star is having an amazing season with the defending champions, and he's currently the highest scorer in the Betway Premiership with 13 goals. He has scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists in 34 matches in all competitions this campaign.

The 26-year-old star once claimed that he is eager and willing to represen South African on he international level ditching his nation, Brazil.

Broos speaks about Ribeiro representing Bafana Bafana

In a recent interview as per FARPost, Broos acknowledged the fact that Ribeiro is an amazing player but wants calls of him representing Bafana Bafana to cool off.

“It’s not about whether I like the player or not,” Broos told eNCA.

“He’s undoubtedly a talented player, but I don’t believe we should take it too far. I’m not in favour of naturalizing foreign players or granting them South African citizenship. That’s not the right way to approach things.”

Although Broos is firmly against naturalizing foreign players, he does concede that if a player is truly an “exception,” it could be worth considering.

“We must also respect our South African players. However, if there is a genuine exception, and if it makes sense, then perhaps we should consider it,” he added.

Source: Briefly News