Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos dropped two Orlando Pirates strikers in his final squad to face Lesotho and Benin in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March 2025

The 23-man squad was named on Thursday, 13 March 2025, ahead of the match against Lesotho on Friday, 21 March, and Benin on Tuesday, 25 March

Local football fans reacted on social media to question some of Broos’ selections while others backed the team for success

Orlando Pirates striking duo Evidence Makgopa and Tshegofatso Mabasa were omitted from the final Bafana Bafana squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Coach Hugo Broos selected a 23-man Bafana squad to face Lesotho on Friday, 21 March 2025, and Benin on Tuesday, 25 March.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named a 23-man squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin. Image: Richard Pelham/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

After naming his preliminary squad at the start of March, Broos decided to drop the Pirates duo despite their starring roles for the Soweto giants this season.

Hugo Broos names his final squad

Broos names his squad on Twitter (X):

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The omission of Mabasa came as a surprise to several local fans after the striker continued his scoring form after winning the PSL Golden Boot last season.

Mabasa’s form could also earn him a new contract at the Soweto giants while the striker aims to become the Bucs’ all-time top scorer.

Bafana is currently second in their qualifying group, level with log leaders Rwanda on seven points with six matches left to play.

Broos speaks about Sundowns' PSL dominance in the tweet below:

Broos aims for World Cup glory

Along with dropping the Pirates pair, Broos selected nine players from PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns as he aims to secure a place in the 2026 tournament in North America.

One player that will miss out on selection this season is Kaizer Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley who has been ruled out through injury.

Broos hopes he can lead Bafana to the World Cup, saying it would be his swansong to the coaching career he began in 1988.

Orlando Pirates strikers Tshegofatso Mabasa and Evidence Makgopa failed to make the Bafana Bafana squad. Image: Mabasa_09 and evidence_makgopa.

Source: Instagram

Fans question Broos’ selection

Local football fans questioned the 72-year-old Broos’ selections while others backed the side to gain six points during March.

Ndumiso NyanaWomntu Mzuzu is confused:

“Where's Cele?”

Ndloviyangena Funelinjani is shocked by one selection:

“Mobbie the heir.”

Sibusiso Mogoane feels for Mabasa:

“The Mabasa story continues.”

Zithulele Mondli Ntanzi praised on call-up:

“Moloisane, well deserved.”

Lukhanyo Hoyana backed two Pirates stars:

“Tito and Sibisi.”

Zacharia King Mushaphi noted a returning player:

“Percy Tau.”

Tiro WaMhlanga asked a question:

“Makgopa?”

Leal Deep shared their views:

“Bathusi Aubaas, I don't really rate him. I'm sorry other than those long rage shots from Mbatha what does he bring? I've watched him closely and he is not better than Luke le Roux.”

Zet Zet is not convinced by some call-ups:

“Pirates players are not convincing these days. I know Broos selected them for the CL run, otherwise, let's hope for the best.”

BanGer Laziie Tshuks backs the squad:

“I like this squad but I’m not sure about Mobbie. What’s up with Broos about him?”

Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo impresses local fans

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo impressed local fans during a Durban cruise.

Khumalo attended the cruise where he signed autographs and showed that he still has football skills by juggling the ball in front of the crowd.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Jimmy Modise, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News