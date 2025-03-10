Soweto giants Orlando Pirates are set to hand Tshegofatso Mabasa a new contract as the player nears the all-time scoring record at the club

Mabasa has two years left on his current deal, and Pirates are keen to keep the PSL’s Golden Boot winner in black and white

Local football fans reacted on social media to back Pirates’ intention of keeping Mabasa while others felt Pirates should consider selling another player

Orlando Pirates star Tshegofatso Mabasa could earn a new deal at the Soweto club as he nears their all-time scoring record

The Soweto giants are keen to keep the player at the club, although he has still over two years on his current deal which expires at the end of June 2027.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro wants Tshegofatso Mabasa to sign a new deal at the club. Image: orlandopirates.

After winning the PSL Golden Boot last season, Mabasa has continued his fine scoring form and is 15 goals away from breaking the club record.

Thsegofatso Mabasa wants to leave his mark at Orlando Pirates

Mabasa aims for records at Pirates, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, the club wants to keep Mabsa at the club, while they continue keeping pressure on PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

The source said:

“His current contract runs out after June 2027, and although that is some time away, the club is determined to keep the player at the club. His impact is there for everybody to see and it is vital for the club that key players are happy and retained. Mabasa is happy at Pirates and wants to make his mark at the club so things are looking good and they can expect no issues when discussing a new deal.”

Mabasa was selected for the preliminary Bafana Bafana squad, according to the tweet below:

Pirates chase several titles this season

In addition to keeping pressure on Sundowns, Pirates are also in the late stages of the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League.

As defending champions, Pirates will look to complete a historic treble of Nedbank Cup victories while also chasing glory in Africa.

Mabasa hopes to play a key role in Pirate’s push for several titles while he also hopes to one day be known as the club’s all-time scorer.

Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has been a star player for Orlando Pirates. Image: orlandopirates.

Fans back Pirates to keep Mabasa

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Pirates should keep Mabasa while some praised coach Jose Riveiro.

Tu Miso made a suggestion:

“Give Makgopa a five-year contract extension.”

Kaizer Priestlands Nkqayi hopes for the best:

“I hope they will give him a good contract Orlando Pirates.”

Mpendulo Wethu Sonke praised Riveiro:

“Name a better local coach better than this one?”

Keiro Osama wants another striker to leave:

“We all want Makgopa to join Chiefs next season.”

Keiro Osama is happy:

“Good news for our all-time second goalscorer.”

Orlando Pirates star hands in transfer request

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates attacker Monnapule Saleng has reportedly handed in a transfer request at the Soweto giants.

Saleng is a fan favourite at Pitrates, yet he has found himself on the sidelines recently after being excluded from Pirate’s matchday squads.

