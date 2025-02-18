Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa said he enjoys scoring goals as he aims for multiple records at the Soweto giants

Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa said he enjoys scoring goals and wants to leave a legacy at Orlando Pirates.

The 28-year-old striker scored two hattricks this season and is currently second on Pirates’ all-time scoring charts with 44 goals since his debut in 2019.

Orlando Pirates star Tsehgofatso Mabasa celebrates his hattrick in a Nedbank Cup match. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Following his hattrick against Baroka FC in the Nedbank Cup, Mabasa is 14 goals away from the club’s all-time scorer legend Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi with 58 strikes in 170 appearances.

Thsegofatso Mabasa loves scoring goals

Mabasa speaks about his scoring form in the tweet below:

According to FARpost, Mabasa said he wants to leave a legacy at Pirates as he chases several club records.

Mabasa said:

“Being able to leave a mark, leave a legacy at this club is something great for me, and obviously, being a club that I supported from a very young age, it will really mean a lot to me, and it is something that I am chasing and looking forward to doing. I pride myself on the goals that I scored. It’s truly something special, and if there is such a record at the club of the number of hat tricks for Orlando Pirates, it’s something that I am definitely looking for. I am looking to break each and every record that I can stumble across. Hitting the back of the net feels great, especially if you are a striker.”

Pirates celebrated Mabasa's hattrick on Twitter (X):

Mabasa is a regular scorer for Pirates

Last season Mabasa won the PSL Golden Boot Award and he ended 2024, with a hattrick during Pirates’ impressive 8-1 victory over Marumo Gallants on Christmas Eve.

Despite his great goal-scoring form for Pirates, the 28-year-old remains under the radar of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos who has selected other strikers over him.

Mabasa has six three goals in six appearances for Bafana but has been left out of the squad since 2021.

Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa wants to leave a goal-scoring legacy at Orlando Pirates. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Fans praise Mabasa

Bucs’ fans reacted on social media to praise Mabasa, backing the striker to become Pirates’ all-time top scorer.

Desmond Kella is a Pirates fan:

“We as Pirates fans, get happier with every goal he scores. Happy people.”

Thokolo Thaabo says Pirates must help Mabasa:

“Sniper is a natural goal scorer. He is not a fluke. His teammates just need to supply him consistently and he will surely score a lot of goals.”

Happious Lambo admires Mabasa:

“Already a club legend.”

Nkomoti William rates the player highly:

“The Haaland of South African football, he smells where the goal is and has good positioning at the right time. Hala The Undertaker.”

Nailo Khesare likened Mabasa to an English star:

“He is what we call a simple striker like Harry Kane. He is creating, finishing, well positioned and he scores different types of goals.”

Tshegofatso Mabasa praises teammates

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has praised and thanked teammates for his goalscoring form.

Mabasa won the PSL Golden Boot Award last season and has scored two hattricks for the Soweto giants this season.

