Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa is on the cusp of achieving a milestone that would cement his legacy at one of South Africa’s most beloved football clubs.

The 28-year-old forward is steadily closing in on Orlando Pirates’ all-time leading goal-scorer record, and fans are watching closely to see if he can surpass the legendary Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi.

Currently, Mabasa sits on 44 goals in 111 appearances for the Buccaneers, with 15 goals needed to overtake Vilakazi, who holds the club’s prestigious record with 58 goals.

Tshegofatso Mabasa: On the Verge of Making History as Orlando Pirates’ All-Time Top Scorer,Image Credit/Kick off.

Source: Facebook

With at least 20 matches remaining in the current season, it’s looking more and more likely that Mabasa could eclipse this long-standing record before the season ends.

A Consistent Performer

Mabasa’s journey with Orlando Pirates has been marked by steady improvement since he joined the club from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2019.

Despite a brief stint on loan at Sekhukhune United and Moroka Swallows, Mabasa returned to the Buccaneers reinvigorated, quickly rediscovering his goal-scoring form.

In the 2023/2024 season, Mabasa netted 12 goals in 30 appearances, a slight dip from his incredible tally of 19 goals in 33 matches the previous season.

However, his outstanding performance during the 2022/2023 campaign, which saw him secure the PSL Golden Boot as the league’s top scorer with 16 goals, showcased his undoubted talent.

Mabasa's resilience was on full display when he netted a hat-trick in the Nedbank Cup round of 16 against Baroka, proving he still has the hunger to push for the club’s top scorer position.

The Goal Scorer’s Reputation

Mabasa’s rise to prominence has been impressive. Known for his clinical finishing, sharp positioning, and the ability to find the back of the net, he has become one of the most feared strikers in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

His evolution as a goal scorer for Orlando Pirates has only enhanced his reputation as a reliable threat in front of goal.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating whether Mabasa can break Vilakazi's record, making him not only the club’s all-time top scorer but also securing his place as one of Orlando Pirates’ greatest players of all time.

The Legacy of Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi

Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi has held the title of Orlando Pirates’ all-time top scorer for many years, a remarkable achievement that has made him a club legend.

However, Mabasa’s prolific goal-scoring abilities suggest that it may soon be time for a new name to top the list.

With his consistency in finding the back of the net, and his impressive performances in both domestic and cup competitions, Mabasa is on track to become one of the club's most iconic players.

As the season continues, the question remains: Can he break ‘Tso’s’ long-standing record and become the all-time goal-scoring hero at Orlando Pirates?

Tshegofatso Mabasa shines with a brilliant hat-trick in, the Nedbank Cup round of 16 against Baroka FC!The Orlando Pirates striker takes home the Man of the Match award,Image Credit/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What’s Next for Mabasa?

As Mabasa continues his quest for personal glory, his efforts will no doubt contribute to the team’s success this season.

Fans are hoping he can lead the Buccaneers to further victories while securing his place in the history books.

With more than 15 goals needed to surpass Vilakazi’s record, the stage is set for an exciting and pivotal season for Mabasa and Orlando Pirates.

Fans are already buzzing with excitement, and with every match, Mabasa inches closer to making history.

