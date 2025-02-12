Kaizer Chiefs have joined their city rivals, Orlando Pirates, in the race to sign a South African striker in the next summer transfer window

The two Soweto-based clubs are reportedly monitoring the former South Africa U-20 international's situation at his club as he has scored 17 goals this season

The Sea Robbers were the first team in the Premier Soccer League to notice the player after having a good campaign in the Nedbank Cup last season

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are reportedly battling to sign a South African striker who currently plays in the lower division.

The two Soweto giants are known for wanting good players in their ranks and have had to battle for some in recent times.

The Sea Robbers are said to have been the first team to be monitoring the progress of the striker for several months, but they've now been joined by their rivals, Amakhosi.

Chiefs and Pirates reportedly interested in signing Khanyi

According to a report by the South African, Kaizer Chiefs are looking at the possibility of snapping up, Muzomuhle Khanyi, who has been a transfer target for their city rivals, Orlando Pirates for some months.

Khanyi has been in form with Hungry Lions in the Motsepe Foundation Championship and has scored 17 goals for his club this season.

The South African goalscoring prowess has attracted both Premier Soccer League giants, and his continuous performance for the lower league side could lead to the two Soweto giants battling all out for his signature in the summer.

Kaizer Chiefs signed two new strikers (Tashreeq Morris and Glody Makabi Lilepo) in the January transfer window, while the Sea Robbers have two South African strikers in their ranks (Evidence Makgopa and Tshegofatso Mabasa), which makes it look like a difficult task for Khanyi to break into any of the Soweto-based club he joins next summer.

According to Soccer Laduma, Orlando Pirates have been on Khanyi's case for months since he had a good performance after his good performance in the Nedbank Cup last season, but they are yet to submit an official offer or make their intention known to Hungry Lions.

He played against the Buccaneers last season in the competition, coming on as a second-half substitute in the Round of 16 clash at the Orlando Stadium.

A source told the South African publication that the two Soweto giants are interested in the former South Africa U-20 international.

“Enquiries have been made from Chiefs about Khanyi and it looks like the player will be leaving Hungry Lions at the end of the season. This is the player who has been on the radar of Pirates for some time and Chiefs are now showing interest,” the source told Soccer Laduma.

Pirates poach rising star from Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News earlier reported that Orlando Pirates have secured the signing of 19-year-old defender from Kaizer Chiefs.

Bennett has been one of the brightest players for Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Diski Challenge, but he'll showcasing his talent with Orlando Pirates now after moving to the Sea Robbers.

