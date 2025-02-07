Former Orlando Pirates star Gabadinho Mhango has explained how he missed out on the opportunity to join Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of last season.

The Marumo Gallants star spent three seasons with the Sea Robbers between 2019 and 2022 before moving to AmaZulu.

After his contract ended with Usuthu, the Malawian international was close to joining the Glamour Boys on a free transfer, but the move failed to materialise. He opted for a move to Maroko Swallows after his contract ended with AmaZulu FC.

Mhango speaks on failed move to Kaizer Chiefs

In an interview with FARPost, Mhango gave a detailed information of how his move to Kaizer Chiefs last season.

“It wasn’t just talk, but I was about to go to Chiefs, and then things turned around. Up to now, I don’t even know what happened,” the forward told Far Post.

“But I remember I was at AmaZulu, and I actually travelled from Durban to Joburg to complete the move. I was happy that I was going to be at Kaizer Chiefs, but then things happened.

“I was looking forward, but at the end of the day, I was disappointed as it failed to happen. However, I love the game and the place where I ended up.”

Source: Briefly News