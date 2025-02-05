Legendary SA Ref Weighs In on Penalty Awarded to Pirates Against Kaizer Chiefs

A South African legendary referee shares his thoughts on the controversial late penalty that handed Orlando Pirates a victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby

The former PSL match official read out some of the rules that backed the decision taken by the centre referee in the last minute of the match

The expert insight from the ex-referee cleared some of the doubts that the opposition supporters have about the decision than went the Bucs way

Former Premier Soccer League referee Victor Hlungwani has weighed in on the late penalty awarded to Orlando Pirates against Kaizer Chiefs in the first Soweto derby in the Betway Premiership this season.

Bafana Bafana star Patrick Maswanganyi made no mistake as he converted the penalty using the famous panenka style.

There were several talks about whether the penalty awarded by the referee in charge of the match, Masixole Bambiso, was the right call. He allowed play to continue after Relebohile Mofokeng was impeded by Njabulo Blom, but the South African forward couldn't convert the chance after the foul.

Relebohile Mofokeng and Njabulo Blom in action during Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs clash in the Betway Premiership on Saturday, February 1, 2025. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Bambiso brought back the play and pointed to the spot, which gave the Bucs the deserved win over their city rivals.

Hlungwani explains why it was the right call

According to Times Live, Hlungwani, in an interview on Metro FM's Sports Night Amplified with Andile Ncube, explained why it was a right call by Bambiso despite letting the play go on when the foul occurred.

The South African legendary ref claimed Blom is guilty of holding Mofokeng with two hands, and was rightly penalised for it as he hindered the Pirates forward from getting a goal.

"We saw Mofokeng in control of the ball and Blom was running behind him, and we saw that a foul was committed,” the former Premier Soccer League referee said in the interview.

"We saw that Blom's two hands were going onto Mofokeng's shoulders. Is that allowed in football? No.

"It is permitted in other sports like rugby, but in football, you cannot do that."

Hlungwani went on to correct the argument that the referee waved play on after Blom fouled Mofokeng, rather the legendary SA ref claimed the match official only delayed and didn't signal play on with his hand.

Masixole (the centre referee) didn't whistle when the foul occurred as he waited for the advantage to play on, but the player being fouled was stumbling, which made him kick the ball wide. The advantage given didn't materialise.

“When that does not materialise the referee is within his right to bring it back and punish the original offence.

“While some were saying he gave an advantage for play to continue, he only delayed. When a referee gives an advantage you signal with your hand, which means you can no longer comeback to the initial offence.”

Why ref was right to give Pirates a penalty

Briefly News also reported that referee Masixole Bambiso was justified for his decision to award Pirates a penalty late in the match against Kaizer Chiefs.

The last minute incident went on to be the major talking points of the match, as the mouthwatering tie was close to heading into a goalless draw.

