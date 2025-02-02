Orlando Pirates' win over Kaizer Chiefs in the first Soweto derby have been trending with the major talking point being the last minute penalty awarded to the Bucs

South African international Patrick Maswanganyi was the match winner for the Sea Robbers as he swiftly converted from the spot in the added minute

The penalty call by the referee was termed as the perfect decision by a Sports journalist with Kaizer Chiefs fans still contesting it

Orlando Pirates were victorious in the first Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs this season in the Betway Premiership as they defeated their city rivals 1-0 at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Sea Robbers victory was sealed late in the game after Patrick Maswanganyi converted a last-minute penalty to give the Bucs all three points against the Glamour Boys.

The late penalty awarded to Jose Riveiro's side was contested by most Kaizer Chiefs fans as they believed it was not the right call by the referee.

Relebohile Mofokeng and Njabulo Blom in action during Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs clash in the Betway Premiership at the FNB Stadium. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Nasreddine Nabi in his post-match reaction failed to share his honest opinion about the incident, as he claimed he might be penalised for saying his mind about it.

Why ref was right to give Pirates a penalty

Sports analyst Uche Anuma in an exclusive chat with Briefly News shared his thoughts on the penalty awarded to Orlando Pirates against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby.

The journalist claimed it was the right call by the match official and should not be contested by Amakhosi fans.

"Well, most might term it as controversial, but the referee was right to give a penalty to Orlando Pirates against Kaizer Chiefs," he said.

"It was obvious that Blom pulled Mofokeng in that incident, and it made the winger lose balance which impacted him from scoring that chance late in the game.

"The rules are there for the fans contesting the decision to see. It was the referee's discretion that came out to play in that incident.

"If he had signalled a penalty immediately after Blom fouled Mofokeng, I guess the uproar would not have been this much from Kaizer Chiefs fans, but it was the right call by the ref."

Anuma went on to share his thoughts on Kaizer Chiefs' performance against the Sea Robbers in the match.

"I agree with Nasreddine Nabi when he said the match should've ended goalless as none of the teams deserved to lose, it was an honest opinion," he added.

"Kaizer Chiefs surprised many of us with the performance they pulled up against the Bucs this weekend, and I hope they continue in the same vein until the end of the season.

"If they continue putting up this kind of performance, and work on their conversion rate upfront, they are destined to seal that continental ticket for next season.

"Now they need to bounce back in their next match against AmaZulu FC at home because Polokwane City are moving fast in the race to win the third continental ticket for next campaign."

Kaizer Chiefs react to Pirates' penalty

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs reacted to the late penalty awarded to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby.

The Glamour Boys' reaction on the incident sparked thoughts from fans on social media.

