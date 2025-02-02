Kaizer Chiefs React to Late Penalty Awarded to Pirates by Ref in Soweto Derby

Kaizer Chiefs have reacted to the penalty awarded to Orlando Pirates during their 1-0 loss against the Sea Robbers in the Soweto derby

The Glamour Boys was unable to end the Buccaneers' recent dominance in the derby, as the Sea Robbers extended the winning run to four matches

Amakhosi's reaction to the incident sparked different thoughts from their fans on social media

Kaizer Chiefs failed to end Orlando Pirates' unbeaten run in the Soweto Derby in their first meeting this season in the Betway Premiership as they lost 1-0 at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A late goal from Patrick Maswanganyi in the added time of the second half gave the Sea Robbers all three points against their city rivals.

The controversial moment of the game was when the centre referee awarded the Buccaneers a late penalty, which Tito converted. This drew a reaction from the Glamour Boys on social media.

Relebohile Mofokeng controls the ball away from Njabulo Blom during the Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs react to Pirates' penalty in Soweto derby

In the last minute, Njabulo Blom pulled Relebohile Mofokeng in the box, but the referee allowed the play to continue but pointed to the spot after the Bafana Bafana forward missed the chance.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The resulting penalty was beautifully converted by Maswanganyi in a panenka style which sent Bruce Bvuma the wrong way.

The action by the referee drew a reaction from Kaizer Chiefs on their official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Glamour Boys posted a broken heart emoji on their page, and it sparked different reactions from fans on social media.

Fans comment on Kaizer Chiefs' reaction

Mandla_Mapholob said:

"Hard luck 🍀,But Ref Decide If You Giving Advantage Or Penalty… We Move."

MarleneEurell wrote:

"Administrator tell BLOM and BVUMA that they did nothing wrong, they must not feel bad we are proud of them. They played well, matter of fact they can't beat us without the help of a referee."

Akani Nwanati commented:

"We always victims of incompetent referees 😤."

MafaLoiza implied:

"It's a hard one to take because if the Ref calls Blom's touch as a foul, he should have called the Sibisi touch touch too, but it's what it's and we move on. The team is taking a shape now."

Mr.Pat Ngwenya iSlwane-samanzi responded:

"It was a very nice but tough game. Our Boys played well 👏👏👏❤️✌️⚽ Nabi is doing a very great work there at the Kaizer Chiefs village."

Sphelele Mthiyane reacted:

"We lost the match but we played well 👏...I was not expecting our game to be that solid 😅... It came down to one unfortunate event honestly. I just wish we could sustain this level of performance, we could go far, but I know we won't, it's a once-off derby energy as usual 😂"

MakhanyaPBR shared:

"We watched Rugby today where you give advantage and when the ball is missed you go back to foul, that's strange in football, that Orlando Pirates penalty have brown envelope in it."

Michael Marumulo said:

"Proud of the boys to be honest. We really gave Pirates the run for their 3pts considering their hype heading to the encounter. Bvuma is a bawler! Proud of Ranga's character as well. ✌️✌️"

Nabi reacts to Pirates' penalty against Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News also reported on Nasreddine Nabi speaking on the penalty awarded to Pirates in the Soweto derby.

The Tunisian mentor claimed he's careful of sharing his honest opinion because he might be sent off as usual.

Source: Briefly News